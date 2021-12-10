ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Grayson’s Art Club: An Exhibition for Britain review – its sorcery will turn you into a soggy heap

By Lucy Mangan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j3Ff6_0dJieyTl00
Grayson Perry and his wife Philippa. Photograph: JonCraig/PA

Grayson’s Art Club was a brilliantly and quickly conceived response to Britain’s pandemic-induced lockdowns. The first series covered the first two confinements, the second one our third – though you suspect not final – sheltering-in-place. The unflagging optimism of Grayson, and his equally indefatigable wife Philippa , framed the enforced hiatus as an opportunity for us to get stuck into something we might not otherwise do, and turn to art as a way of processing the unprecedented situation and expressing the otherwise inexpressible. Each series had six episodes, with a different theme each week, and asked the public to submit pieces on the subject with the aim of putting on an exhibition to mark the whole extraordinary experience once circumstances allowed. Grayson would interview with his usual warm skill some of the artists – even and especially if they wouldn’t call themselves that – by Zoom, drawing out their stories and feeding them back as further insight into their work specifically and the power of art in general. The programme garnered a million viewers a week and more than 17,000 members of the public submitted their artwork.

Now Grayson’s Art Exhibition is here to showcase preparations for the event at the Bristol Museum and Art Gallery and talk – face to face this time! Oh, the heady intimacy and excitement! – with some of the people whose pieces will be on show.

Grayson accompanies wedding musician Toby Bain as he records the audio for one of his soundscape tapes; a little loop of actual cassette tape he runs through a miniature forest scene, say, to reproduce the effects of walking through it. Watching the tiny piece come together is – as the Art Club so often is – unexpectedly moving. The chosen contributions tend to snag a bit of your soul you didn’t even know was there. You can curse and bless their and Grayson’s sorcery as you turn into a tearful, soggy heap on the sofa.

As ever, Grayson is on hand to put a few of the thoughts flickering around the edge of your consciousness into words before you can. “They’re so sweet,” he says of the little scenes suddenly alive with the sound of rushing rivers and crunching leaves, as Tony patiently threads his tapes and tends to his spooling stations. “It takes us back to a time when people messed around in sheds, had hobbies … Art draws our attention to the world in a new way. Is there a sensuality to mundane sounds we take for granted?” Tony says that hearing is his main sense. Now we hear him too.

Then there is Becky Taylor, who has very little physical control over her body and communicates and creates her art entirely through eye-controlled digital technology. It is the most compressed message about the power of art to give control over life, expression to experience and to independent sensibility as you could find.

Potter Michael Pennington – more widely known as comedian Johnny Vegas – gives a heartfelt and touching account of lockdown forcing him to acknowledge that making art is vital to him. “I’d be so disappointed in myself if I went back to treating it like a luxury I can ill-afford.”

Lulu Willis has created a tableau of herself as a warrior queen, to stand for all those like her – a full-time carer for her behaviourally challenged son Matthew – who were invisible to the government and left to suffer multiple miseries during lockdown. “What I’d really like is for people just to know that we exist and that it’s a really difficult job we do.”

The warrior queen is on show now .

• This article was amended on 10 December 2021 to correct the name of one of the featured artists, Toby Bain. He was mistakenly called Tony Baine in an earlier version.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

D Double E review – grime originator unites the generations

Stay in the shadows for a while and people begin to wonder why it didn’t happen for you; do it a little while longer and you just might become a legend. As grime blazed through conventional milestones, the rapper born Darren Dixon – key former member of early 00s groups Nasty Crew and Newham Generals – struggled to keep pace as the genre entered the mainstream. This first ever nationwide tour is part of an overdue victory lap for his successful second act, befitting an artist who was an early inspiration to Dizzee Rascal, Skepta and Wiley.
MUSIC
BBC

Grayson Perry: New exhibition in Bristol features artwork by the public

The artist Grayson Perry has chosen Bristol City Museum and Art Gallery to display creations from season two of his TV Series Grayson's Art Club. In the programme, he and his wife Philippa encouraged people to send in their own artwork made during the pandemic. The exhibition includes creations by...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grayson Perry
Person
Johnny Vegas
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Public Library celebrates ‘Art for the Season’ in this month’s art exhibit

By Tanna M. Friday, Managing Editor For The Tribune  TRUSSVILLE — The city of Trussville invites the public to view local artist Janice Cook and Gudrun Rominger’s art exhibit ‘Art for the Season.’ The exhibition, located at the Trussville Public Library, features new and original works by the artists. Scheduled to run now until the first […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Park Record

Book-club discussions aim to enhance the experience of art lovers who enjoy Kimball Art Center exhibits

The Kimball Art Center’s focus is on the visual arts, and exhibits curator Nancy Stoaks knows that the written word, when done right, can enhance the visual-art experience. So in 2019, Stoaks started a Kimball Art Center Book Club series that would address some of the issues, styles and philosophies that inspire artists to create exhibits that show at the art center.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Exhibition#Britain#Joncraig#The Art Club
orlandoweekly.com

Rollins Museum of Art's 'Common Ground' exhibit explores the visual delights and heavy concepts of book arts

At its best, stepping into an art exhibition conjures up the same feelings of anticipation and expectation that going to a concert or a movie does. You can shut out the workaday world and become fully immersed in creativity and new stimuli; eyes on full alert, taking in the works as a whole while individual details and tiny flourishes surprise and delight.
MUSEUMS
iBerkshires.com

Clark Art Exhibition On French Prints

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute presents an opportunity to explore steady opposition to the use of color in printmaking in nineteenth-century France. "Hue & Cry: French Printmaking and the Debate over Colors" presents a array of French color prints from the Clark's works-on-paper collection, by artists including Pierre Bonnard, Mary Cassatt, Paul Cézanne, Jules Chéret, Maurice Denis, Camille Pissarro, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, and Édouard Vuillard.
VISUAL ART
thecoastlandtimes.com

COA art students exhibit at Glenn Eure’s Ghost Fleet Gallery

Glenn Eure’s Ghost Fleet Gallery is hosting in its west wing a presentation of work by College of The Albemarle fine arts students. Drawing, ceramics, 2D design, painting, jewelry and 3D design are included in the 35-piece exhibit titled MATERIAL MATTERS. Work is by 17 featured artists: Eleanorah Antons,...
VISUAL ART
newbernnow.com

Artist Judith Cutler’s Work on Exhibit at Bank of the Arts

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present the work of Judith Cutler in the Director’s Gallery at Bank of the Arts for the month of December. Judith Cutler is a local painter and master pastelist with a fine art background who enjoys experimenting with her painting technique. Craven Arts Council & Gallery will host an opening reception during the downtown New Bern ArtWalk on Friday, December 12th from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Arts
ncclinked.com

Ben Blount art and designs on exhibit

The “Strong Silent Type” exhibit is now on display in NCC’s Schoenherr Gallery. This display features artwork created by Evanston-based artist and designer Ben Blount. He sheds a light on the history of racism in the United States. As described in Blount’s artist statement, “His work often explores questions of race and identity and the stories we tell ourselves about living in America.”
EVANSTON, IL
fabulousarizona.com

Artlink’s à la MODE Exhibition Celebrates the Conjunction of Fashion and Art

For a limited time, Phoenix’s Mood Room is playing host to Artlink’s à la MODE Exhibition—an “artful topping” to the Tableau Vivant showcase, which celebrates the flavors of fashion through art. Artlink has brought together local artists in Loretta Tedeshi-Cuoco (@art_ltc), Erik Karvonen (@karvonen_art) and Dream Amorie (@aik.selena) to display...
PHOENIX, AZ
TheInterMountain.com

Textile exhibit set at The Arts Center

ELKINS — On Sunday from 1-3 p.m., The Arts Center will host an opening reception for an exhibit of textile arts by the Log Cabin Quilters Guild and the Mountain Weavers Guild. The exhibit will include quilts, hangings, 3-D felted works and woven pieces of fabric art. This opening...
ELKINS, WV
hourdetroit.com

DIA’s Annual Community Group Art Exhibition is Now Online

For the second year, the Detroit Institute of Arts is presenting its Annual Community Group Art Exhibition virtually. The showcase features more than 150 artworks made in 2021 by about 80 individual artists from the metro Detroit area. Presented in a video format on the DIA’s website and YouTube channel...
DETROIT, MI
Lake Geneva Regional News

Lake Geneva art gallery's holiday exhibit runs all month

Gallery 223 in downtown Lake Geneva announces its newest exhibit of fine art by talented local artists. The show also includes the popular Holiday Market with a treasure-trove of holiday-inspired, handmade artwork and gift ideas. Visitors can see original oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, pastel drawings, mixed media, jewelry, ceramics,...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
FOXBusiness

Art Basel puts NFT's at the forefront of exhibition

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MUSEUMS
The Guardian

The Guardian

79K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy