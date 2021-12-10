Florida’s Divine 9 Black fraternities and sororities specialty license plate nears goal

This is the design for the Miami Hooters Arena Football League plate. No longer available. Department of Highway Safety and

Florida’s arsenal of specialty license plates is about to grow by one, but really it will grow by nine, as in the Divine 9 historically Black fraternities and sororities.

The nine organizations combined forces to help generate nearly 3,000 preorders for the specialty tag so it will soon join more than 120 other state tags on the road.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said that while it has been removed from the state’s preorder site, it actually still has about 120 more sales to go before hitting 3,000. A third party sales site, myfloridaspecialtyplate.com posted a congratulations message, though, and is no longer accepting preorder voucher sales.

When it does go into production, the design will be a simple one, with a small logo for one of the nine fraternities or sororities displayed on the plate.

They are Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, founded in 1906 at Cornell University, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, founded in 1908 at Howard University, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, founded in 1911 at Indiana University, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, founded in 1911 at Howard University, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, founded in 1913 at Howard University, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, founded in 1914 at Howard University, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, founded in 1920 at Howard University, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, founded in 1922 at Butler University and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, founded in 1963 at Morgan State University.

The plate will become the fourth new tag from among 31 potential additions approved in the 2020 Legislature to achieve its preorder goal. Seven more potential plates were approved by the Legislature in 2021.

Earlier in 2021 and already available at the state’s 67 tax collector’s officer are plates for Walt Disney World, the Navy Blue Angels and the Coastal Conservation Association.

The tags have two years to reach either the 3,000 preorder, or a 4,000 plate preorder threshold for three tags for out-of-state universities: Auburn, Alabama and Georgia.

Only one other plate has more than half of its required preorders on the way to 3,000, Explore Off Road Florida, with 2,244 preorders as of Dec. 1. After that are the Thank a Lineman plate with 1,272, Bonefish and Tarpon Trust with 963 and Duck Unlimited with 757.

The Auburn plate has 1,831 preorders, so approaching its 4,000-preorder halfway point. Alabama sits at 1,330 and Georgia has only 415.

Other plates that have only until Sept. 30, 2022 to reach their goal include those for Daughters of the American Revolution, Rotary Club, Orlando City Soccer Club, Guardian ad Litem, Donate Life Florida, Beat Childhood Cancer, Florida Bay Forever, the Florida State Beekeepers Association and the Florida Highwaymen. The state tracks preorders on its website .

The newly approved tags that began preorders this past October and have until Sept. 30, 2023 to reach their goal are for Florida State Parks, Support Healthcare Heroes, Protect Marine Wildlife, Disease Prevention & Early Detection, Scenic Walton County, Biscayne Bay and the Honor Flight program that flies military veterans to Washington.

With the addition of the Divine 9 plate, the state will have 124 specialty tags available for purchase.

Florida law calls for no more than 150 specialty plates total on Florida’s roads, and each year, the state will delist the lowest performing plate.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated the plates had reached their 3,000 preorder threshold.