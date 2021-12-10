ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaks: Soundtrack List Spoils Plot

geekositymag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Sony sprung another leak, and it’s the Spider-Man: No Way Home soundtrack list. The music was quite revealing. The track listing leaves the film naked. In fact, there are probably few secrets left. Sorry, Sony. That is to...

geekositymag.com

Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's epic runtime has been confirmed

Spider-Man: No Way Home's runtime has been revealed. According to the various outlets who now have tickets on sale, the upcoming movie clocks in at 148 minutes. As lengthy MCU entries go, this puts Tom Holland's multiverse-swinging flick in fourth position behind Avengers: Endgame, Eternals and Avengers: Infinity War. With...
BGR.com

Watch the first minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home right now

We are now less than one week out from the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. The early screenings start this Thursday, at which point all of our questions will finally be answered. Will Daredevil make an appearance? Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Spider-Man variants? Is Venom one of this movie’s major villains? We’ll have answers to all of those questions and more by this time next week. In the meantime, if you are struggling to cope with the wait, you can actually watch the first minute of No Way Home right now.
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Merchandise Drops at Disneyland

It’s THE hot cinema ticket this festive season, with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) crashing movie sites around the world last week when tickets dropped online. There has been intense speculation the last few months over the plot and cast for Kevin Feige’s upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, with Marvel fans anxious to see if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be making an appearance.
ComicBook

Kevin Feige Has Hilarious Response to Jamie Foxx Spoiling Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

Kevin Feige had a pretty hilarious response to Jamie Foxx spoiling his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an interview with CinemaBlend, the Marvel Studios head was asked about that fateful Instagram post from the beloved actor. The executive deadpanned, "I'm numb to it now. I'm numb to anybody tweeting anything about anything. Politics, movies, Marvel, just numb." It's probably good practice for the man with the final say over at the massive company. There have been leaks surrounding this film for months and he's probably happy that we're almost at the finish line. But, it isn't just Spider-Man that's kept Feige up at night before. Fans will remember how one reporter spoiled the big post-credits scenes for Eternals after the premiere and the work Marvel had to do with the fans to prevent more of the plot from getting out. It's better for everyone involved to just let go and hope for the best. (While also implementing guardrails to stop the most flagrant spoilers from making it to social media.)
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Promo Art Reportedly Spoils Tobey Maguire's Return

This time next week, fans will be starting to get ready to hit theaters to finally check out Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the Sony and Marvel Studios production will likely go on to become the biggest movies to hit theaters this year. Because of the fan following the movie has had in the months leading up to its release, the feature has been subjected to more leaks and spoilers than usual. Now, just days before the film's release, one of the biggest leaks yet may have surfaced.
geekositymag.com

Is Kirsten Dunst In Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Kirsten Dunst was to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home; however, is she?. With the focus on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst’s status is unknown. After all, there’s no scene in the trailer with Maguire kissing an invisible figure while...
geekositymag.com

Sony Releases Date For Third Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer (UPDATE)

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Sony releases the third Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer on December 15. Rather, the BBFC has approved the footage for release that day. The BBFC is the British Board of Film Certification. The BBFC rates theatrical films for the U.K. In other...
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX Banner Released

Marvel fans are only two weeks away from finally getting to see Spider-Man: No Way Home on the big screen, and this was a hectic week for folks hoping to see 2021's final MCU movie. On Sunday, tickets went on sale for the Spidey threequel and the process proved difficult for many. No Way Home ended up having the most ticket pre-sales since Avengers: Endgame, and there are now people trying to sell tickets on eBay for an insane amount of money. Many fans will be seeing the movie in IMAX, which had its own trailer reveal yesterday. Today, IMAX took to Twitter once again to share a new banner for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Ticket Scalpers are On the Loose

Ticket-selling for Spider-Man: No Way Home has already kickstarted and I think it's already safe to say that the Tom Holland-led superhero movie is not only the most anticipated film Marvel Cinematic Universe film this year, it's also certainly the most important. As tickets for the film have already been made available for purchase online ahead of its release in a few weeks' time, it's apparently getting extra hard for some to secure themselves a seat at the theater.
cosmicbook.news

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Run time Revealed

The Spider-Man: No Way Home run time looks to be revealed, which makes it the longest-running Spidey flick to date. According to sources who filled in Collider, Spider-Man: No Way Home has a run time from start to finish - including the post-credit scenes - of 150 minutes, or two and a half hours.
Den of Geek

Spider-Man: No Way Home Villains Dish on Their Motivations

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been teasing a universe-crossing cavalcade of supervillains, all of whom have been the center of serious questions set to be answered upon the film’s release next week. Interestingly enough, it appears that a potentially crucial detail has been divulged in advance about these Marvel Cinematic Universe-exiled remnants of previous movie iterations, notably the motivation for the chaos they’re causing. Indeed, said details come straight from returning cast members Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx.
dapsmagic.com

There Are More Spider-Man Movies Coming After Spider-Man: No Way Home

Recently Tom Holland made it seem far from certain that he had any future as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, producer Amy Pascal seems to be singing a different song. In an interview with Fandango she shared that there are plans for not just one more Spider-Man with Holland, but a full trilogy.
gamerevolution.com

PSA: Huge Spider-Man: No Way Home story details leaked online

A bunch of Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks have begun appearing on social media just days before the movie’s release date. It’s certainly not the only time major Spider-Man: No Way Home story spoilers have popped up in the last month but with the latest Spider-Man movie out just next week these particular details could really impact fans’ enjoyment of the experience — especially with what may happen to some of the characters.
geekositymag.com

Venom To Get Spider Symbol Costume In The MCU

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. After Venom enters the MCU, he’ll have a comic-accurate costume. Sources reveal that Marvel Studios will leave their spider mark on the symbiote. In particular, Venom will receive the spider symbol on his chest. Since 2018’s Venom, many fans...
