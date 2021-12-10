Meta adds products to bug bounty program, including Ray-Ban smart glasses

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced on Friday that it was adding several products to its bug bounty program, which include their Ray-Ban smart glasses, dubbed “Ray-Ban Stories.”

Meta’s bug bounty program, which was established over a decade ago, allows security researchers to identify different bugs and vulnerabilities that can impact the safety of its products and code.

Bugs and vulnerabilities can include local data storage issues, unauthorized camera and mic access or issues stemming from possibly malicious third-party apps. Depending on the type of bug or vulnerability identified, researchers can be paid between $500 and $30,000.

The products that are eligible for researchers to review include Ray-Ban Stories, Meta Portal and Meta Quest 2.

Meta noted that if researchers can make the case that privacy risks, physical safety risks or safety concerns could be an outcome from the bugs or vulnerabilities identified, those will also be noted in their final payout.

“If a researcher demonstrates in a bug report that their finding could potentially result in physical health, safety, or privacy risks, we’ll also take these impacts into consideration when determining the overall bounty payout,” Meta said. “As we’ve done since establishing the bug bounty program more than 10 years ago, the final payout amount will be based on the maximum possible security impact of a bug submission.”

“We have an opportunity and responsibility to develop the frameworks, infrastructure, and tools needed to protect people and their data in these new, interconnected digital spaces,” Facebook’s parent company noted.

“As part of that effort, we’re continuing to evolve our security best practices and work with the global security community to further strengthen our products’ security and keep people safe,” it added.