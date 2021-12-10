Corrections and clarifications
• An article and an editorial said the vaccination rate for 12- to 15-year-olds was 39.1%, compared with 67.4% of adults who have had at least one dose. The latter figure should have been 80.4% and both rates were for England only ( Vaccinations: What is changing and why , 30 November, p5; The best weapon is still vaccines … , Journal, p2).
• A panel showing the result of the Formula One Saudi Arabia GP listed Fernando Alonso twice. He finished 13th and drives for the Alpine team, not Alfa Romeo (6 December, p45).
• Settlements offered in civil claims are not lodged with the courts as an article stated ( Harry will use courts to pursue claims his phone was hacked , 4 December, p20).
