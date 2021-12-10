ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

• An article and an editorial said the vaccination rate for 12- to 15-year-olds was 39.1%, compared with 67.4% of adults who have had at least one dose. The latter figure should have been 80.4% and both rates were for England only ( Vaccinations: What is changing and why , 30 November, p5; The best weapon is still vaccines … , Journal, p2).

• A panel showing the result of the Formula One Saudi Arabia GP listed Fernando Alonso twice. He finished 13th and drives for the Alpine team, not Alfa Romeo (6 December, p45).

• Settlements offered in civil claims are not lodged with the courts as an article stated ( Harry will use courts to pursue claims his phone was hacked , 4 December, p20).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Robbie Shakespeare, of Sly and Robbie fame, dies at age 68

Boris Johnson rushes in Covid plan B amid Christmas party scandal

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes Team and Grenfell firm end deal

Campaign to make misogyny a hate crime rebuffed by Law Commission

‘I thought I was a free man’: the engineer fighting Texas’s ban on boycotting Israel

‘We need to break the junk food cycle’: how to fix Britain’s failing food system

Wading birds and wintry walks: a car-free break in Northumberland

Woman’s body pulled from submerged car in dramatic recovery at Niagara Falls’ edge

Kamala Harris is on to something: AirPods are bad

Editorial complaints and corrections can be sent to guardian.readers@theguardian.com or The readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU. You can also leave a voicemail on +44 (0)20 3353 4736.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UK announces booster drive to fight 'tidal wave' of Omicron

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday warned of a looming "tidal wave" of Omicron, and brought forward a target to give over-18s a booster jab by one month to the end of December.  - Controversial measures - The government had set itself a target of giving everyone aged 18 and over in England a booster jab by the end of January. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Voices: What to do about the anti-vaxxers? There are three options

Backstage of the Christmas pantomime at No 10 (or rather, last year’s performance during “lockdown”) there is a serious public policy debate about measures to curb the spread of the omicron variant of Covid.There are still many uncertainties about omicron, but early indications are that it is more easily transmitted than earlier variants but no more of a threat to those who are fully vaccinated and have a booster jab. The government is moving belatedly to step up the pace of vaccination of all adults to ensure they have a third dose. They are right to do so.A more controversial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PM accused of ‘culture of disregard’ for Covid rules as quiz photo emerges

Boris Johnson has been accused of presiding over a “culture of disregard for the rules” after a picture emerged of him taking part in an online Downing Street quiz flanked by colleagues.The image, reported by the Sunday Mirror, shows a screen with the Prime Minister sitting in front of a laptop in the No 10 library.One of his colleagues is draped in tinsel.Downing Street said the Conservative Party leader had “briefly” taken part “virtually” in the quiz.The Sunday Mirror reported the event happened on December 15.The Prime Minister briefly took part virtually in a quiz to thank staff for their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron causing 200,000 new infections per day, Sajid Javid tells MPs

The NHS will need to exceed 840,000 booster jabs per day in a bid to fight Omicron which is causing around 200,000 new infections per day, the Health Secretary has said.Sajid Javid told MPs that every adult across England could expect to be offered a “chance to get boosted by the end of this month” though he suggested not everyone would get a dose in December.He said: “It is asking a huge amount of our colleagues in the NHS.“And it’s our joint view that we can try to offer adults a chance to get boosted by the end of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Robbie Shakespeare
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

UK's Johnson riles angry Tory MPs with vote on virus curbs

The British government on Tuesday urged its own MPs not to rebel against new coronavirus restrictions, insisting the country was in a race to prevent the Omicron variant of Covid-19 spiralling out of control. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing potentially the largest backlash from within his own ranks since he won an emphatic election victory in December 2019, putting him under further pressure after a string of recent scandals. Tory opponents are against the government's new rules on mask-wearing, testing, self-isolation and vaccine passes, warning they undermine public freedoms. At least 60 Conservative MPs -- possibly more -- are reported to be set to rebel over the restrictions at a series of votes to make them law.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Sly And Robbie#Hate Crime#P5#Journal#Alfa#P45#P20#Covid#Mercedes Team#Grenfell#Law Commission#Northumberland Woman#Niagara Falls#Kings Place
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Elon Musk is learning a hard lesson: never date a musician

Elon Musk, it seems, prioritises building spaceships over maintaining relationships. In September, the thrice-divorced billionaire told reporters that his work at SpaceX and Tesla was a big reason why he had split from Grimes, his musician girlfriend. In her latest single, Player of Games, Grimes appears to have confirmed this. “I’m in love with the greatest gamer,” she sings, “but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me … Sail away to the cold expanse of space, even love couldn’t keep you in your place.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Guardian

Michael Nesmith obituary

Being the member of the Monkees dubbed “the Smart One” was not an unqualified blessing for Michael Nesmith, who has died aged 78 of heart failure. As the songwriterly intellectual of the hugely successful 1960s pop group, he was deeply frustrated by the shallowness of teen idoldom. Throughout...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

79K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy