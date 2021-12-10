Venom To Get Spider Symbol Costume In The MCU

At the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, an already bonkers superhero movie, a new level of bonkersness is achieved. The Sony Marvel film — part of a series of Sony Marvel films that are unrelated to the Disney MCU films — unleashes a universe-melding post-credits sequence that smushes together heretofore separate film franchises, owned and distributed by these different studios. As Eddie/Venom (Tom Hardy) lies on a bed watching TV for some much-needed R&R, the reality around him shifts and morphs. And suddenly, Eddie and Venom are watching the final moments of Spider-Man: Far From Home, a Sony/Marvel movie that is part of the MCU. And suddenly, it seems as though Venom is about to come crashing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Comments / 0