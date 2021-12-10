ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venom To Get Spider Symbol Costume In The MCU

geekositymag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. After Venom enters the MCU, he’ll have a comic-accurate costume. Sources reveal that Marvel Studios will leave their spider mark on the symbiote. In particular, Venom will receive the spider symbol on his chest. Since 2018’s Venom, many...

geekositymag.com

Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's epic runtime has been confirmed

Spider-Man: No Way Home's runtime has been revealed. According to the various outlets who now have tickets on sale, the upcoming movie clocks in at 148 minutes. As lengthy MCU entries go, this puts Tom Holland's multiverse-swinging flick in fourth position behind Avengers: Endgame, Eternals and Avengers: Infinity War. With...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
BGR.com

Tom Holland reacts to reports of a new MCU Spider-Man trilogy

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get right now In just a few short weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally arrive in theaters around the world. It was originally scheduled for July, but eventually landed on December 17th due to the pandemic. Well, tickets are now on sale, and Fandango reports that presales rival those of Avengers: Endgame. Scalpers are even trying to sell their tickets online for thousands of dollars. As excited as we all are for No Way Home, it’s no surprise that a new Spider-Man trilogy may already be in the works....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venom#Mcu#The Spider#Sony Disney#Marvel Comics#Avengers
BGR.com

Watch the first minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home right now

We are now less than one week out from the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. The early screenings start this Thursday, at which point all of our questions will finally be answered. Will Daredevil make an appearance? Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Spider-Man variants? Is Venom one of this movie’s major villains? We’ll have answers to all of those questions and more by this time next week. In the meantime, if you are struggling to cope with the wait, you can actually watch the first minute of No Way Home right now.
MOVIES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Heads to Disney Plus in January

“Eternals,” the most recent chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will soon be available to watch from the comfort of your own home. The superhero film will land on Disney Plus in just over a month on January 12. Disney made the announcement on Friday, just one week ahead of the theatrical release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the next highly anticipated MCU film. “Eternals” will be available with an Imax enhanced expanded aspect ratio, like 13 other MCU films on Disney Plus. Marvel Studios' #Eternals arrives to @DisneyPlus on January 12 ✨ pic.twitter.com/wUdAg7kVO9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 10, 2021 Directed by Oscar...
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

Sony Confirms Spider-Man Stays In The MCU

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Spider-Man stays at home as Sony announced more movies in the MCU. In a Fandango interview, producer Amy Pascal showed us the goods. In one quick move, Pascal ripped rage-bait and bogus rumors apart. First, she acknowledged Tom Holland isn’t leaving. Indeed,...
MOVIES
Collider

Kevin Feige on the Inspiration for Venom Joining the MCU

At the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, an already bonkers superhero movie, a new level of bonkersness is achieved. The Sony Marvel film — part of a series of Sony Marvel films that are unrelated to the Disney MCU films — unleashes a universe-melding post-credits sequence that smushes together heretofore separate film franchises, owned and distributed by these different studios. As Eddie/Venom (Tom Hardy) lies on a bed watching TV for some much-needed R&R, the reality around him shifts and morphs. And suddenly, Eddie and Venom are watching the final moments of Spider-Man: Far From Home, a Sony/Marvel movie that is part of the MCU. And suddenly, it seems as though Venom is about to come crashing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home “not the last” MCU movie, says Amy Pascal

Spider-Man: No Way Home won’t be the end of the wallcrawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all. Producer Amy Pascal has said at least one more movie is planned for Tom Holland, potentially going beyond Marvel Phase 4. The comments were made during an interview with Fandango by Amy...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Sony just announced a new MCU Spider-Man trilogy

Don't Miss: 250+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 deals you can still get now If you thought that Spider-Man: No Way Home might be the end for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, think again. In an interview with Fandango on Monday, Sony Pictures producer Amy Pascal confirmed that a new Spider-Man movie trilogy is in the works. It seemed inevitable the collaboration between Marvel and Sony would continue, but now it has been officially confirmed. Sony announces a new Spider-Man movie trilogy There had been a great deal of speculation about what Sony would do with Spider-Man following No Way Home. Sony is in...
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Tom Hardy's Venom Has Joined The MCU, Marvel Boss Confirms

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting huge. There are more and more heroes and villains joining the world, and among them are some faces you’d never expect to see. Of course with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home comes the reintroduction of old Spider-Man villains such as Doc Ock, Green Goblin, and Electro - villains from previous Spider-Man iterations. Peter Parker’s old friend Vemon hasn’t been confirmed for the film yet, but Marvel Kevin Feige has confirmed that he indeed is now part of the MCU too.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Kevin Feige Explains Why Tom Hardy’s Venom Is Joining The MCU

Kevin Feige recently explained how Tom Hardy’s Venom made his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Marvel Studios’ universe has been going strong for a decade-plus, Sony is just getting started with theirs that began with the hit film, Venom, starring Tom Hardy. It wasn’t long after that fans began to ask for a crossover between Hardy’s Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Venom 3 in the Works, Confirms Spider-Man Producer Amy Pascal

Get ready for more adventures with Eddie Brock and Venom. In a recent interview with Collider, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal confirmed that a third Venom film is currently in the works. This comes a few months following the release of the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and just days before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. While Pascal's comments indicate that the film is in its very early stages, this means that fans can safely expect another outing of Tom Hardy as the human and symbiote duo.
MOVIES

