Win a Holiday Bundle of Movies!

Movies

trinitonian.com

The bittersweet taste of “feel good” Hallmark holiday movies

“Matchmaker Santa,” “Merry Matrimony,” “Window Wonderland,” “Once Upon a Holiday”: the list of Hallmark Christmas movies goes on and on. In fact, an IMDb page lists 133 such movies over the past 10 years. These movies have historically maintained a steady fan base, but the range of viewers seems to have grown. It’s not uncommon to hear your peers or friends talking about the Hallmark Christmas movie marathon they are looking forward to over the holiday break.
MOVIES
FOXBusiness

The most popular holiday movies set in each state

Fandango's streaming service VUDU has unveiled a list of the most popular holiday films set in each state to help families celebrate the season while enjoying some local pride. The list, which is based on a Fandango survey of thousands of film fans, features a wide range of genres, from...
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s Most-Searched Holiday Movie

What is the best Christmas movie of all time? There are some holiday films that I can watch over and over again like Home Alone. I've probably seen that movie more than any other movie - probably 50+ times. The Santa Claus movies, Elf, and The Polar Express are favorites at my house too.
MINNESOTA STATE
Elite Daily

Here Are All The New Holiday Movies To Watch This Season

The holidays are a time for celebration. However, it can sometimes feel hard to get that jolly feeling when the sun goes down at 4 p.m. Luckily, there is always the glow of the television to keep everyone warm and cozy, full of seasonal offerings themed for the end of year celebrations like Hanukkah and Christmas. But with a genuine slew of films from Hallmark and Lifetime, not to mention multiple streamers hitting the holidays hard, what are some of the best options? Here are all the most exciting new holiday movies for 2021 to check out.
MOVIES
#The Polar Express#A Christmas Story#Christmas#Elf#Kevin Brooke
wdwinfo.com

The Best Disney Movies to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Many of my family holiday traditions revolve around movies that get us in the holiday spirit and make us happy. For my mom and me, Hello Dolly is what we’d watch to kick off the season. After watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, we’d throw on Hello Dolly, sing our hearts out and start cooking dinner. It always puts us in the mood for the holidays. Movies can make an impact to the point that they can become part of family traditions, can’t they? Here’s a list of a few movies, shows, and specials that can be found on Disney+ this holiday season that you and your family can enjoy. These holiday movies, shows, and specials can be found under Disney+’s “Holiday Movies and Specials” section on the streaming service.
MOVIES
hngnews.com

A B grade for family holiday movie 'Encanto'

Disney has done it again. The studio synonymous with animated movie musicals has given us another classic in “Encanto.” It’s a good one, with diligent animation, imagination on display in nearly every frame, and songs by current Broadway king Lin-Manuel Miranda. It’s such a well-polished movie that even though I know what I’m seeing is practically perfect, it’s hard not to dwell on a few minor imperfections.
MOVIES
newsy.com

Hundreds Of Holiday Movies Hitting The Small Screen This Season

More than 200 original holiday movies are coming out this year and we all pretty much know how they go. A girl moves back to her hometown, a family tries to save their mom and pop shop, two people fall in love and everyone learns about the spirit of Christmas.
MOVIES
DeSoto Times Today

'Encanto' a cute, funny, creative animated holiday movie

Disney has done it again. The studio synonymous with animated movie musicals has given us another classic to add to the collection in “Encanto.” It’s a good one, with diligent animation, imagination on display in nearly every frame, and songs by current Broadway king Lin-Manuel Miranda. It’s such a well-polished movie that even though I know what I’m seeing is practically perfect, it’s hard not to dwell on a few minor imperfections.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
horrornews.net

Spend The Holidays Watching Horror Movies from VONT

Spend The Holidays Watching Horror Movies from VONT. Horrornews.net has teamed with Vont LED Outdoor Solar Lights to create a watch list of horror films to view this holiday season. Let VONT light the way. Sam and his family’s lives are shattered as they are terrorized and psychologically tortured by...
MOVIES
cravedfw

Holiday Movie Series at ArtPark Trinity Groves

With its green turf, lawn games, delicious menu and shipping container bars, ArtPark was a favorite hangout during the sun-dappled days of summer and fall. But it’s also the best place to be all winter long. That’s because ArtPark has outfitted its beer garden with heaters to keep you cozy even on the coldest days, as well as three outdoor fire pits. Gather round one of the large fires and pretend you’re camping—but with a full menu, a bar, clean bathrooms and blankets available for purchase. So, it’s more like “glamping.”
MOVIES
southernminn.com

SCENE - Philm Column: Movies to watch this holiday season

When we think of the holidays, we often think of the food — the turkey on Thanksgiving and the ham or roast beef on Christmas; the latkes at Hanukkah; the shorba at Ramadan. But after stuffing our bellies, we need something to do. And for many households across the country,...
MOVIES
Athol Daily News

Holiday Movie Matinee at the Beals Memorial Library

WINCHENDON — On Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 1:30 p.m., the Beals Memorial Library will be celebrating the holidays with a special showing of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” So, if you’d like a chance to catch this Hollywood classic on the big screen, then grab some popcorn and head to the Winchendon library.
WINCHENDON, MA
shondaland.com

The Emotional Security Blanket Afforded by Holiday Movies

My mom is obsessed with Hallmark Christmas movie marathons — she even watches them in July! They play on loop whenever she’s bored or can’t sleep and swears it helps. And this obsession is more popular than one might think. Though these festive flicks are generally predictable and formulaic, with the past couple of years we’ve had, who could blame her for leaning into the cozy comfort and simple pleasure afforded by a seemingly endless loop of holiday cheer?
MOVIES
matthewsopera.com

Matthews announce Bad Movie Night fundraiser for the holidays

Historic opera house will show “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians”. For their most recent fundraiser, the Matthews Opera House is asking Spearfish residents to watch a bad movie to support a great cause. On Saturday, December 11, the Matthews will be hosting a Bad Movie Night Holiday Pajama Party featuring the cult classic film “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians.” The event starts at 7:00 pm in the opera house theater. Tickets are $10 and include the price of popcorn.
SPEARFISH, SD
Pitt News

Staff Picks | Holiday Movies

I keep repeating to myself “two more weeks, two more weeks and we can all get on our respective bus, plane or friend’s car headed for home.”. There’s no doubt that we’re all struggling waiting for the semester to end, but when you have a break, why not watch a holiday movie? They’re fun, they’re romantic and sometimes they’re even scarier than the extended family you’ll have to see over break. Either way, here’s to hoping one of these movies will provide a stress-free few hours for you.
MOVIES
advocatemag.com

Christmas cocktails, holiday movies at Trinity Groves this month

Santa’s serving cocktails at Trinity Groves this December. The Hall Bar & Grill transforms to Santa’s Hall from Dec. 2-31. Here’s how a media release describes it:. Imagine being inside a massive Christmas present. The walls are covered with wrapping paper, garlands wind their way around the room, lights are strewn across the ceiling, and giant candy canes and ornaments hang from above. Three festive trees and Santa’s oversize chair anchor the space.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hello Magazine

Fans have same complaint about new Netflix film The Unforgivable

The Unforgivable has already taken the top spot as Netflix's number one trending film, despite only landing on the streaming site on Friday. The film stars Oscar-winning actresses Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis and tells the story of an ex-convict as she struggles to find her place in the world. However, there's one aspect of the movie that fans aren't particularly happy about – the ending. Warning, spoilers ahead!
MOVIES
guideposts.org

10 Hallmark Holiday Movies to Warm Your Soul

Travel to beautiful Ireland in this romantic film starring Hallmark favorite Lacey Chabert. Hoping to connect to her Irish roots, Brooke Bennett (Chabert) flies to Ireland for Christmas where she meets the handsome Aiden Hart (Stuart Townsend). When Aiden mistakes her for an elite event planner, Brooke is whisked away into a love story as she tries to plan the castle's Christmas party.
MOVIES
hardcoregamer.com

Fanatical Build Your Own Holiday Bundle Now Available

