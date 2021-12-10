ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel Comes to Xbox One, Series X, and Switch Next Week

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastasiasoft announced that the Yanyang Mobile-developed horror adventure, The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel, will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch on Dember 15, 2021. The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 version of the game will release in Q1 2022. The game is available for...

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The next Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock is in a store near you

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The next PS5 restock at Walmart is not going to happen online. Instead, you can count on a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock in-store at Walmart, according to the new Gamer Drop page it has opened on its website. Starting Saturday, December 11th at 10:30 a.m. in participating stores, you'll be able to get in on the first big in-store PS5 restock Walmart has done since the console was first released.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Visual Novel ‘Sakura Santa’ Coming to Switch Later This Month; A Christmas Miracle

Gamuzumi announced that they’ll publish the Winged Cloud-developed romance visual novel Sakura Christmas on Nintendo Switch to release on December 16, 2021. Sakura Christmas was initially released in 2015 on Steam, and will not receive a PS4 or PS5 release like the previous Sakura console releases from this publisher. It may be due to the lewdness of this particular entry, but there could be other reasons as well. They’re all pretty lewd.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Star Wars Eclipse Release Date: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Among many world premiere reveals at The Game Awards 2021 was a debut trailer for Star Wars Eclipse. The newest game to draw on the series’ extensive canon is being developed by Quantic Dream, best known for games like Heavy Rain. However, details on the upcoming release are still quite slim. When can we expect Star Wars Eclipse to release? Will it launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, or PC?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Visual Novel#Horror Films#The Yanyang Mobile#Dember 15 2021#Asian
noisypixel.net

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Confirms English VO and Physical Release on Switch and PS4

Inti Creates has made a few announcements for their upcoming 2D action game, Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2. For starters, the developer has confirmed that the game will feature an English VO. The game’s dual audio will allow players the chance to play the game how they want. Further, the game will receive a physical release from Limited Run Games on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch with pre-orders opening on January 25, 2022. A Collector’s Edition will also be available and includes:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

DoDonPachi Resurrection Switch Review – Classic Resurrected

If Mushihimesama is the best introduction to the bullet-hell shmup design of developer CAVE, then DoDonPachi Resurrection is the game that represents the developer’s signature style to the fullest. While one may debate which is the best, there’s no denying that Resurrection encompasses the fine-tune systems in the genre. Thankfully, this latest Switch release provides the base game and so much more.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
gamingintel.com

Target Has Xbox Series X & Switch OLED Consoles In-Store – December 2

Reports indicate that select Target stores have the Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles in-store on December 2. If you want to start your holidays off right, how better to do so than by nabbing a next-gen console. It appears that both the Xbox Series X and Switch OLED are up for grabs at Target today.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One new game releases in December 2021

December will see the release of a variety of games for the Xbox family of consoles but none bigger than Halo Infinite, the latest installment in Microsoft’s flagship first-person shooter series. Halo Infinite’s multiplayer launched in November as a beta ahead of the campaign’s release. But fans have had to wait until December to embark on Master Chief’s next big adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

There’s No Time to Relax on Xbox One and Series X|S

Are you ready to compete in the ultimate game of life? With the launch of No Time to Relax on Xbox, you’ll be given just that chance. No Time to Relax comes about via the Porcelain Fortress team – an Icelandic bunch who look to create simple and fun games. After having released on Steam and Switch in previous years – picking up some seriously great reviews in the process – it’s now time for that team to drop their manic multiplayer life sim to the Xbox world.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Cyber Week Deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, And Switch Games Still On Sale

Don't worry if you decided to sleep in on Black Friday or Cyber Monday instead of braving the crowds--there are still tons of console and PC games, 4K TVs, laptops, and more available at their Black Friday/Cyber Monday prices (or close to it). We’ve scoured the leftovers to see which...
FIFA
ETOnline.com

Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch OLED, PS5, More: The Best Gifts for Gamers This Holiday

You may have heard this already, but it's important enough to repeat: You'll want to start your holiday shopping early this year. Between supply chain issues and shifting holiday shipping deadlines, if you don't get those hard-to-find gifts early this year, you run the risk of not being able to find the best gifts to give at the prices you want this holiday.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Paper Mario N64 is coming to Switch Online next week

Nintendo will add N64’s Paper Mario to its Switch Online Expansion Pack service on Friday, December 10, it’s announced. The classic role-playing game will be the first new N64 title added to the Expansion Pack tier following its launch in October. “Prepare yourself for a flat-out hilarious adventure, from the...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Sleepin’ Guy AKA Suicide Guy Coming to Xbox Series X|S

Chubby Pixel’s Sleepin’ Guy aka Suicide Guy is coming to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. After previously releasing on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam, Chubby Pixel’s game is coming to Xbox. With its release on PlayStation 5, Steam, and Xbox, the game has changed titles. Originally...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

How To Buy Daytona USA On Xbox One, Series X And Series S

Want to know how to buy Daytona USA on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and/or Xbox Series S? It's a question we see popping up all the time, and the solution also applies to a variety of other backwards compatible Xbox 360 games — so if you can't find a game digitally on the Microsoft Store, this might help you.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy Xbox series X: Restock updates and how to pre-order Microsoft’s next-gen console

Follow live: Xbox series X stock tracking UK – here’s where to buy Microsoft’s next-generation consoleWe’re a year into the launch of the Xbox series X, and Microsoft’s next-generation console continues to elude customers. While the cheaper, less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find at most retailers, supplies of the X are sparse across the globe. Restocks are arriving with increasing regularity but the consoles are snapped up almost as quickly they appear.Microsoft isn’t the only company with a supply chain problem. Rival Sony is also facing shortages of its PlayStation 5 console, with delays blamed on everything...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy