ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Southern Lab wins 2021 Div. IV state title

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Southern Lab won...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAFB

U-High 4-star CB Austin Ausberry commits to Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Austin Ausberry, a four-star cornerback at U-High announced his commitment live on CBS Sports HQ on Monday, Dec. 13. Ausberry chose Auburn over LSU, Alabama, Florida, and Michigan. He is ranked No. 177 overall, is the No. 22 cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class, and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

No. 24 LSU blows by Texas Southern, 96-55

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 24 LSU won its sixth straight game by defeating Texas Southern at the PMAC on Sunday, Dec. 12. LSU (7-1) dominated TSU (0-6) in a 96-55 victory. Faustine Aifuwa finished with a season-high 14 points and grabbed five rebounds. Khayla Pointer added 13 points and Alexis Morris had 11 points.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Education
WAFB

Zachary wins 2021 Class 5A state title

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Zachary was able to rally from an early deficit to win the 2021 Class 5A Championship at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Broncos beat Ponchatoula, 28-20, to complete an undefeated season.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Southern beats Southeastern, 72-66

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team got past Southeastern at the Mini-Dome on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Jags (5-6) got the 72-66 win over the Lions (4-6). Tyrone Lyons led the way for Southern with 21 points and eight rebounds. Brion Whitley added 11 points....
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Southern Lab#Division Iv
WAFB

Saints halt five-game losing streak by beating the Jets

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints losing streak that dated back to Nov. 7 is finally over. New Orleans got by the lowly Jets, 30-9. The Saints win improves their record to 6-7 on the season. The Black and Gold were last victorious on Halloween against Tampa Bay. After missing...
NFL
WAFB

WAFB

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy