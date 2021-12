Southwest Austinites have several races to watch for in the March primary election after the candidate filing period closed Dec. 13. Primary contests for both state and federal offices will be decided March 1 with winners advancing to the Nov. 8 general election. Ahead of election day, voter registration will close Jan. 31, and early voting will run from Feb. 14-25. The primaries will be held undernew district boundaries approved by state leaders this year and set to be in effect through the 2020s, which shuffled some representation in Central Texas. The new maps are also being challenged by the U.S. Department of Justice over suspected disenfranchisement of minority voters.

