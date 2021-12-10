ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is the cost of insulin so high? The drug's hefty price tag, explained

wksu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Build Back Better bill includes a measure to cap insulin co-pays at $35 a month for people with health insurance. It’s an attempt to control the skyrocketing costs of the drug, which isn’t optional for some 10 million people in the U.S. who need insulin to manage their diabetes. Without...

www.wksu.org

