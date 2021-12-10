Double-block home collapses during fire in Shickshinny

SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders are battling a structure fire at a house in Shickshinny.

Police and firefighters responded to the fire in Shickshinny at a double-block home near the intersection of South Main Street and East Butler Street, just before 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

Part of the home collapsed as fire crews were working to put out the flames.

According to homeowner Candice Kruczck, she and her husband were busy at the borough building as they are borough council members.







Kruczck says a total of seven people were displaced by the fire, one person was in the house when it started, but was able to make it out safely.

There were also five dogs and a snake in the fire that did not make it out alive.

Officials say the home is a complete loss.

Traffic is being detoured as the road is closed due to the fire.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

