DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down; Soybeans, Wheat Up

Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying. Beans went back to following meal, which was up on strong demand from end users, with the December contract closing above $400 per short ton and January closing at the highest level since early July. Soybean oil was down on product spread adjustments and the losses in crude and palm oil. Wednesday’s NOPA member crush numbers for November have an average estimate of 181.9 million bushels, potentially the largest for the month on record. Soybean oil stocks are expected to be above a year ago. The trade is also watching South America, with rain in the near-term forecast for southern Brazil and Argentina ahead of a shift to drier conditions, in-line with La Nina. For now, conditions look good. ABIOVE estimates Brazil’s crop at 144.8 million tons, up 700,000 from their last guess and more than the current USDA projection. The USDA’s next round of expectations is out January 12th.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 HOURS AGO