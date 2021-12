The 2022 Light of Day Festival will begin, as it usually does, with a concert at the Outpost in the Burbs in Montclair. And the ’22 show there will take place Jan. 7. It will have a “Songwriters in the Round” format, featuring acoustic performances, with all the musicians staying onstage together throughout the evening. And the lineup will include Glen Burtnik and Bob Burger of The Weeklings; Blue Americana, featuring Glenn Alexander (of Southside Johnny’s Asbury Jukes) and Oria Aspen; Jeffrey Gaines; James Maddock; Guy Davis and Joe D’Urso. D’Urso also will serve as the show’s host.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO