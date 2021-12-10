ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Police Investigating Multiple Overnight Shootings

By Public Affairs
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
Police are investigating multiple overnight shootings including a man who opened fire in SODO then attempted to flee the scene in a bus before being arrested by police Thursday.

In the first incident, Police arrested a 34-year-old man after witnesses saw him fire a handgun in the SODO neighborhood around 11 PM Thursday.

Witnesses called 911 at 10:50 Thursday night to report a man at a bus stop had just fired a handgun. Officers quickly responded to the area and found the suspect getting onto a Metro bus. Officers entered the bus and took the suspect into custody and noticed a handgun magazine sticking out of his pants pocket. A person riding the bus showed officers the suspect had hidden a gun under s a seat.

The suspect, a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing a firearm and was booked into King County Jail for multiple firearms violations.

About an hour later, at 12:05 AM Friday, a 54-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 3600 block of South Adams Street when a man armed with a gun approached him. The suspect opened fire on the victim striking him multiple times. A bystander heard the shots, found the victim, and drove him to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Detectives found 30 spent shell casings at the shooting scene.

About 15 minutes later and two miles away, someone opened fire in the 4200 block of South Willow Street. When officers arrived they found 16 spent shell casings in the street. Police were unable to find anyone who witnessed the shooting or could provide a suspect description.

If you have information about any of these incidents, please contact the Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

