ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NCAA Announces New Fake Slide Rule After ACC Championship

By Jason Hall
102.5 WDVE
102.5 WDVE
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKeLG_0dJic21U00
Photo: Getty Images

The NCAA is now enforcing new rules against fake quarterback slides after Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett 's controversial touchdown run in the ACC Championship Game last Saturday (December 4).

A memo from NCAA national coordinator of officials Steve Shaw obtained by ESPN states that NCAA football officials should interpret a fake slide as a player surrendering, as college football rules a player down on the ground even without contact being made.

"Any time a ball carrier begins, simulates, or fakes a feet-first slide, the ball should be declared dead by the on field officials at that point," the memo states. "The intent of the rule is player safety, and the objective is to give a ball carrier an option to end the play by sliding feet first and to avoid contact. To allow the ball carrier to fake a slide would compromise the defense that is being instructed to let up when the ball carrier slides feet first."

Additionally, the memo confirmed that fake slide plays are not considered a reviewable play.

Pickett fooled defenders on the fake slide to score on a third-down, 58-yard touchdown during the Panthers' first possession of a 45-21 victory against Wake Forest, their first conference title since joining the ACC in 2013.

Pickett was in the area of multiple Wake Forest defenders and looked as if he was preparing to slide before staying in motion and running passed the Demon Deacons players.

The ACC player of the Year said the fake slide was unintentional while addressing reporters after the game.

"I just kind of started slowing down and pulling up and getting ready to slide, and I just kind of saw their body language and they just pulled up as well," Pickett said via ESPN . "... I have never done that before. I just kind of kept going after I initially started to slide."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Brady Quinn offers bold take on future of Pittsburgh Steelers

Brady Quinn has the plan to fix the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the proud franchise looks towards the future, a successor to Ben Roethlisberger is needed. Luckily, the former Notre Dame quarterback turned FOX Sports analyst offered the franchise some free insight. “They’ve been trying to subtly or softly find a...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on Kenny Pickett's fake slide, rule change

Last week in Championship Weekend, The No. 13 Pittsburgh Panthers dominated their way to their first conference title since 2010 when they defeated 45-21 No. 20 Wake Forest. Heisman Trophy finalist in Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett had a tremendous game passing for 20-of-33 completions for 253 yards, two touchdowns, and a QBR of 78.1. He also rushed for 20 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Breaking: Ravens Announce Decision On Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Sunday an official decision for starting quarterback Lamar Jackson for the rest of the game. Jackson has been officially ruled OUT. The Ravens quarterback left Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns with an apparent ankle injury. Jackson had to be carted off the field and into the locker room.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Injury Diagnosis For Lamar Jackson

The injury diagnosis for Lamar Jackson is in, following the Baltimore Ravens loss to the Cleveland Browns on the road on Sunday afternoon. According to head coach John Harbaugh, Jackson suffered a sprained ankle in the first half of the AFC North game. The 24-year-old quarterback will undergo further tests on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.
CBS Sports

WATCH: Navy's unplanned fake punt results in all-time heads-up play to help clinch Army win

Navy ended its otherwise disappointing season with a dramatic 17-13 victory over rival Army on Saturday. The Midshipmen leaned on a dominant second-half effort in which they possessed the ball for nearly 22 minutes and held the Black Knights to just 57 yards of offense. But luck played a role in the win as well, thanks to an all-time heads-up play from star linebacker Diego Fagot.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Browns Fans Called Out For Classless Move On Sunday

Browns fans are being called out after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his ankle. As Jackson was being carted to the locker room, Browns fans were reportedly yelling and waving at him as a way to make fun of him for getting hurt. After Jackson was carted in, the Ravens...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Football#Fakes#Slide Rule#American Football#Espn#Panthers#Wake Forest#Acc
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Uses 1 Word To Describe Desmond Howard

A former Ohio State player doesn’t think the world of former Michigan star Desmond Howard. Johnnie Dixon III called Howard a clown after he was trolling Ohio Stae quarterback C.J. Stroud during the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Howard was asking star Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson if he accomplished his...
OHIO STATE
ClutchPoints

USC QB Kedon Slovis makes transfer decision after Lincoln Riley’s arrival

The USC Trojans figure to have a new face under center in 2022, as quarterback Kedon Slovis has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to college football insider Pete Thamel. Slovis’ decision to enter the portal comes less than two weeks after it was announced that Lincoln Riley would take over as head coach at USC, though it’s unclear if Riley’s arrival is related to Slovis’ impending departure.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
On3.com

4-star safety Zion Branch names top 3, committing Wednesday

Four-star Las Vegas Bishop Gorman safety Zion Branch is down to three schools, he tells On3. Ohio State, USC, and Oklahoma are the three schools that the 6-foot-3, 198-pound Branch will choose from this Wednesday on National Signing Day. Branch is the No. 50 prospect in the 2022 class according...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

CFB World Reacts To National Anthem Before Army-Navy Game

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world stood silent but for one game – perhaps the best rivalry game in the sport. Army and Navy are brothers on the battlefield, but bitter enemies on the gridiron. For the 122nd time, the two teams took the field this afternoon to settle their differences.
MILITARY
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
102.5 WDVE

102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
346
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Home of the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://dve.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy