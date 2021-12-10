ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ground Control to Major Investors: December Blue Origin Flight Packed With Payment Types

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the tagline for “Alien” so helpfully reminds us, “In space, no one can hear you scream.”. That’s probably for the best as commercial space flights and projects proliferate, carrying crews not of military-trained fighter pilots and aloof NASA scientists, but of regular people instead....

Related
wfav951.com

Michael Strahan Faces Criticism For His Blue Origin Flight

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan returned to Earth along with five other passengers aboard a Blue Origin flight Saturday (December 11th). Posting a video to Twitter that shared his excitement after landing, the former football player wrote, “TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!! WOW…. that was amazing!!!”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheWrap

Michael Strahan Becomes First US Journalist to Travel to Space on Latest Blue Origin Mission: ‘Wow, Is All I Can Say’ (Video)

Michael Strahan became the first U.S. journalist to travel to space when he completed a roundtrip flight on Jeff Bezos’ latest Blue Origin mission Saturday. “Yo! Flight’s over. We’re done. I’m back at the training center here,” “Good Morning America” co-anchor Strahan said in a video he tweeted shortly after 12 p.m. ET, once he and the other crew members on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket had landed safely back here on Earth. “And I got to say it was sur-real. However you want to spell that. But it was unbelievable. It’s hard to even describe it. It’s going to take a little bit to process it, but it couldn’t have gone better. I got my hat, I got my wings and I can fly. I did today. I don’t know how to match this. Wow, is all I can say. Wow. There we go. Michael ‘Astronaut’ Strahan, out.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Shepard
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
William Shatner
The Independent

Shatner marvels at Blue Origin flight frenzy, 'finite' Earth

William Shatner s durable role as an avatar of space's promise drew a frenzy of attention when fiction became fact with his rocket ride.The “Star Trek” actor says he was as surprised by it as he was gratified by the 10-minute, suborbital jaunt made possible by billionaire Jeff Bezos The experience is the subject of “Shatner in Space,” a hour-long special out Wednesday on Amazon Prime Video.It details last October's flight that made Shatner, 90, the oldest person to reach space and explores what the streaming service called the “growing friendship” between Shatner and Bezos. The Amazon empire...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
etftrends.com

Blue Origin Flight Has ARKX Back in Limelight

Blue Origin, the space exploration company founded by former Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) boss Jeff Bezos, completed another successful flight Saturday, taking six passengers to the edge of space and safely returning to west Texas. With civilian space travel still in its infancy, successful flights by Blue Origin and rivals like Elon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AOL Corp

Blue Origin Launches Crewed Space Flight

Blue Origin's third human crew spoke to Newsy just after returning to the surface of Earth. Laura Shepard Churchley — the daughter of Alan Shepard, who was the first American in space — was among the company's first six-person crew. That's full capacity for the New Shepard Capsule....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

Michael Strahan, Alan Shepard’s Daughter, Four Others Rocket To The Edge Of Space

MIAMI (CNN) — Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, sent Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, the daughter of famed astronaut Alan Shepard, and four paying customers on a supersonic joy ride to the edge of space Saturday morning. The group blasted off aboard Blue Origin’s suborbital space tourism rocket at 9:01 am CT from the company’s launch facilities near the rural town of Van Horn, Texas, where Bezos owns a sprawling ranch, and took a supersonic, 10-minute flight that reached more than 60 miles above the Earth’s surface before parachuting to a landing. Strahan emerged beaming from the capsule where he...
NFL
americanmilitarynews.com

Wally Funk, the oldest woman to go to space, tells stories of space flight, Jeff Bezos and more

Jeff Bezos has a really flat butt. That’s one of the pieces of information Wally Funk, the oldest woman to go to space, conveyed to a crowd Wednesday at Stephens College. A Stephens College alumna, 16-year-old Funk came to Columbia in 1956 from her home in Taos, N.M. Here she earned her pilot’s license and an associate’s degree, continuing her education at the University of Oklahoma, from which she graduated at age 20.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wearebreakingnews.com

American Football Star Traveled On The Third Manned Flight Of Blue Origin

American football star and television host Michael Strahan flew into space on Saturday aboard the New Shepard rocket of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ company, sharing the journey with the daughter of the first American astronaut. The New Shepard left Texas, sending the space capsule on a 10-minute flight with the two special guests and four paid passengers. The capsule ascended to a height of 106 kilometers (66 miles), providing a few minutes of weightlessness, before parachuting into the desert. The booster rocket also made a successful return. The flight lasted five minutes and was 187 kilometers shorter than Alan Shepard’s, which occurred on May 5, 1961. His eldest daughter, Laura Shepard Churchley, brought with her a small fragment of her Freedom 7 capsule, as well as a memento of his lunar crossing on Apollo 14 and several golf balls in honor of his father, who struck some on the surface of the Moon. Strahan wore his Super Bowl ring and the New York Giants’ 92 jersey with him. “Very surreal,” he said on Twitter on the eve of the launch, delayed two days by strong winds. Bezos placed a football in the capsule, which was delivered to the star athlete after the flight. Bezos, who flew into space in July aboard the same capsule, accompanied the six passengers to the launch pad near Van Horn. “It’s fun for me to say that an original Shepard will fly aboard the New Shepard,” Shepard Churchley said in a pre-flight video. Blue Origin dedicated Saturday’s launch to Glen de Vries, who flew into space alongside actor William Shatner in October but passed away a month later in a plane crash.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Daughter of first American astronaut to launch on Blue Origin flight

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is set to blast its third private crew to space on Saturday, this time including the daughter of the first American astronaut. The spaceflight will last roughly 11 minutes, launching from the company's base in Texas and soaring to just beyond the internationally-recognized boundary of space, 62 miles (100 kilometers) high.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin sends TV’s Michael Strahan and five others to space

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin sent another crew to space on Saturday, the company’s third human spaceflight and the first with a full contingent of six people. The launch capped a historic year for space exploration and marked the 13th human spaceflight mission this year — more than any other year.
NFL
WDBO

Touchdown! Michael Strahan, Blue Origin crew land safely after flight

VAN HORN, Texas — This is certainly Michael Strahan’s most memorable touchdown. The former NFL defensive star and Pro Football Hall of Famer rocketed into space Saturday morning with five other passengers, including the eldest daughter of America’s first astronaut. After several short delays, the Blue Origin...
VAN HORN, TX
pymnts

pymnts

