New Zealand to Ban Smoking for Next Generation in Bid to Outlaw Habit by 2025

More restrictions may be needed to tackle an “inevitable” and “big wave of infections” propelled by the fast-spreading omicron Covid variant, said the chief medical adviser for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).Dr Susan Hopkins said people will have to reduce social contact as much as possible, especially now the government’s guidance to work from home has returned.She added that lateral flow tests should be used before meeting people outside of one’s own household.Dr Hopkins said there are reports that Brits are being hospitalised over the last few days with the omicron variant.It comes after doctors in South Africa have said the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO