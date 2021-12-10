ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand to Ban Smoking for Next Generation in Bid to Outlaw Habit by 2025

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand has announced it will outlaw smoking for the next generation, so that those who...

InsideHook

Here’s How New Zealand Plans to Ban Smoking Completely

New Zealand has laid out a plan to ban smoking among future generations, as new government directives look to drastically curtail and eventually stop cigarette sales over the coming decades. Associate Minister of Health Dr. Ayesha Verrall launched Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Under proposal, young New Zealanders would be banned from smoking for life

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- New Zealand unveiled a lofty plan Thursday that's designed to protect young people from the dangers of smoking -- a ban on cigarettes for as long as they live. Under the plan, the minimum age to buy tobacco products in New Zealand would rise each year -- effectively preventing younger people from ever reaching the legal smoking age.
