Bonnie’s

By Team Infatuation
 3 days ago
Bonnie’s is a Cantonese American restaurant in Williamsburg that’s run by someone who used to work at Win Son. (In an adorable move, he named the...

Mashed

28 Recipes To Make You The Star Of Your Holiday Cookie Swap

Have you ever been to a holiday cookie swap? If you haven't, you're missing out. The basic premise is simple: you show up to the house of a friend or family member, bearing the specified amount of home-baked cookies — typically between a half dozen and a dozen per guest attending the swap, recommends Pillsbury. Each guest brings their preferred variety of homemade treats, and (usually) all the delicious options are laid out on a table for all to admire. Using a tin or zip-top bags, guests help themselves to some of each cookie variety, going home at the end of the evening with a jam-packed selection of holiday classics such as gingerbread men, pecan snowballs, and chocolate crinkles.
Spotlight News

Food: Marbled Chocolate Cheesecake Brownies

It is hard to determine who created the brownie, but dessert devotees no doubt appreciation that individual’s now beloved creation. Brownies are one of North America’s favorite baked treats. They actually are classified as a bar cookie rather than a cake, and the dessert earned its name from the deep, brown color of its main […]
The Infatuation

Tacos Don Manolito

Hollywood has a plethora of forgettable fast-casual lunch options. Tacos Don Manolito is an exception. The sunny, order-at-the-counter taco shop on Sunset Blvd. comes via Mexico City, where it’s a popular chain. Our guts telling us it could have similar success here. Early standouts on the menu include the maja, which is a griddled cheese crust that’s been rolled with your choice of protein (get the perfectly salty ribeye) and then wrapped in a soft, transculescent flour tortilla. Then there’s the costeño-campechano, a behemoth of a taco filled with a mix of cecina, homemade chorizo, and chicharron with chopped onions and jalapenos mixed in. It’s a perfect balance between sweet, savory, and spicy, and considering that two will easily fill you up, the $4.40 price point makes for a very affordable meal.
The Infatuation

Clark Street Diner

One of our favorite bakeries the entire world, Clark Street Bread took over the old 101 Coffee Shop space in Hollywood. You might remember it from an iconic Megan Thee Stallion music video. They’ve kept much of the interiors virtually the same, so you’ll still find vintage leather booths, a wraparound bar, and classic stone wall (you know, real old-school diner stuff) but have completely redone the menu. It’s a lot smaller than the old 101 one, but everything’s of higher quality—all the bread comes on their signature Clark Street baguettes and toasts, plus they have a fantastic patty melt loaded with freshly ground beef, swiss cheese, and a bit of grilled onions that we haven’t stop dreaming about since eating. Oh, and there’s a free parking lot. Open for breakfast and lunch.
The Infatuation

Native Noodles

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Cheap Eats Lunch Quick Eats Serious Take-Out Operation. Referring to someone or a group of people as “the 1%” is typically considered negative, invoking thoughts of unnecessary space travel and iguana steaks at Illuminati-esque parties. But when a new counter-service place like Native Noodles in Washington Heights opens up, it deserves its own special tier. Meet the 1% of NYC counter-service restaurants: Zooba, Teranga, Fat Choy, and now, Native Noodles.
The Infatuation

Hai Di Lao Hot Pot

Westfield Century City is home to a lot of great Chinese chains, but Hai Di Lao might just be our favorite. This hot pot spot is a little pricier than others, but they make up for it with more than half a dozen soup base options (try the spicy pork broth), and higher-end meat options including Miyazaki A5 wagyu beef, a DIY sauce station, and free desserts. Even if you’re not splurging for A5 wagyu, you can’t go wrong with the prime rib eye and roe-filled lobster balls. And if it’s your first time, the $4 charge for the “dancing noodle” may be worth the show with the staff hand-pulling the noodles to order by dancing in front of you. Plus, the bouncy noodles are great for slurping up whatever remains of your broth that’s been pulling in the flavors from your meat and vegetables throughout the meal. Or you can wait and just hope that your table neighbors order one instead.
The Infatuation

Norah

Perfect For: Big Groups Brunch Drinks & A Light Bite First/Early in the Game Dates Outdoor/Patio Situation Small Plates. West Hollywood has always had a plethora of cool upscale restaurants, but when Norah opened its doors in 2016, it sent a massive jolt of energy down a stretch of Santa Monica Blvd. that had become a bit sleepy. Crowds lined up nightly at this American spot to dine inside the sprawling, industrial space and eat delicious dishes like cauliflower popcorn, cast-iron cornbread, and uni-poached shrimp. Norah didn’t reinvent the wheel, but what it did do was provide the neighborhood with a fancy, fun spot that you could take anybody to and be confident that they would walk out happy.
The Infatuation

Café Deco

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night Drinking Good Wine Lunch Outdoor Seating Small Plates. There are restaurants you want to be in for special occasions, others you save for your beloved, and some that you simply want to age decrepitly and drunkenly in. Café Deco is all of the above. Humble but perfectly formed, just like the food it serves, there is little that doesn’t feel right about this café, restaurant and wine bar hybrid that’s a hurried walk away from Goodge Street.
The Infatuation

5 Exciting Things To Do & Eat In This December

Holiday season is officially in full swing, no matter how much you might be in denial about the fact that you have to wear socks in the house now. But despite the cold weather and seemingly neverending gift to-do list, December can still be fun. Whether you need a holiday market for some last-minute shopping or want to try a brand new restaurant as a nice little gift to yourself, read on for the best ways to make the most of the month in SF.
The Infatuation

Nite Nite

Perfect For: Date Night Dogs Drinking Good Cocktails Drinks & A Light Bite Eating At The Bar First/Early in the Game Dates. Sometimes you don’t want to plan your whole night out ahead of time. You just need somewhere to walk right in and enjoy some good food and drinks with friends. That’s when you should look to Nite Nite. This Williamsburg spot is the newest operation from the team behind Karasu, and it’s the perfect low-key, walk-in option for a solid meal that you can have without spending the majority of your paycheck.
The Infatuation

The Chicken Supply

The Chicken Supply specializes in Filipino fried chicken dredged in a blend of tapioca starch, rice flour, and potato starch. You might be skeptical about celiac-friendly breading, but know that it’s not just spectacular in spite of being gluten-free—it’s spectacular because it’s gluten-free. If anything, their coating is crispier than chicken at other spots in town. From thigh skin that crunches like potato chips, to skewers of cubed white meat juicy enough to make us swear off tenders forever, this poultry has occupied our thoughts more than anything else lately. And when we’re not daydreaming about their crackly chicken, we’re thinking about sides like coconutty collard greens with pickled shallots and peanuts, or garlic rice, or a bite involving both. Even the tiny little cup of tart dipping vinegar (with floating whole chilies) to dunk your sticks in is delicious when seeped into the chicken’s crisp shell. The dining room only has a handful of tables, but the food travels extraordinarily well for takeout, making for an A+ game night or screening of Chicken Little. Too soon?
The Infatuation

Zou Zou’s

“Manhattan West” doesn’t yet have the familiarity or appeal of “Tribeca” or “Astoria.” But let’s be honest: some of your partners probably didn’t think that highly of you at first, and you may have still ended up sharing a toothbrush. With restaurants like Ci Siamo and Zou Zou’s, this Hudson Yard-adjacent pseudo-neighborhood is off to a good start as a new dining destination in the city.
The Infatuation

Saint Bread

Stumble across Saint Bread and you might think that you’ve been zapped via enchanted portal to a rustic boathouse with stained glass windows in a remote waterfront village. Only instead of buoys and barnacles, this little shed is filled with sandwiches and pastries ideal for a lazy Saturday breakfast—and you’re really just on the University District side of Portage Bay.
The Infatuation

Fradei

Perfect For: Date Night Drinking Good Wine Special Occasions. Even in a city where skepticism makes you chic, everyone could use a shortlist of things they trust in earnest. New York City tap water seems like an obvious candidate. So does Cheryl, the woman who lives on Avenue B and feeds your chunky cat while you’re out of town. Fradei, a tasting-menu spot in Fort Greene, should join your lineup. This restaurant never discloses what they’ll be serving on any given night, which makes their five-course prix fixe feel like a series of surprisingly-fun surprise parties. Embrace the unknown for once. We assure you that you’re in good hands.
The Infatuation

Seatango Argentine Bakery & Cafe

We visited Tukwila’s Spice Bridge in early 2021. And while we tried a ton of food from the vendors then, we missed out on Seatango. Luckily, they now have a permanent outpost in Lake City serving even more Argentinian pastries than they were before. This bakery is one of the few in Seattle that specializes in treats like dulce de leche-filled alfajores, syrupy-glazed medialunas, and pastafrola packed with quince.
The Infatuation

Perilla

Much like Seasons 1-6 of Grey’s Anatomy, the garlic noodles with five-spice chicken from this Vietnamese spot bring us comfort—and lots of it. We love swinging by the casual Sunset restaurant on a random weeknight, sitting in front of a pile of chewy, buttery noodles, and inhaling its garlicky scent like it’s our only form of self-care. And when those noodles are combined with the crispy-skinned chicken doused in fish sauce, there’s really nothing better. Perilla also has solid pho, rice plates, and other appetizers like papaya salad and imperial rolls, but the garlic noodles are the way to go.
The Infatuation

Elina’s

This BYOB Italian restaurant in West Town is small and dimly lit, with vintage touches like ornate mirrors and moody candelabras dripping wax decorating the space. And you’ll probably be happy as soon as you sit down, because your meal at Elina’s begins with complimentary garlic bread, cheesy focaccia, and salami. While the delicious free stuff is fun, the menu also has tasty dishes like clams casino, rigatoni a la vodka, and chicken parmesan. The service is attentive, and the busy restaurant works just as well for date night as it does for catching up with friends. Elina’s only has about 28 seats, so plan on making reservations in advance.
The Infatuation

Sunny’s Steakhouse

Sunny’s, an outdoor steakhouse in Little River, started as a pandemic pop-up from the Jaguar Sun team. Turns out, it’s a blast to drink martinis and eat steak in a vacant lot underneath a massive banyan tree. So Sunny’s is back as a permanent (at least until rainy season) restaurant. The menu has protein options ranging from a pork chop to a dry-aged ribeye, along with some Jaguar Sun classics, like Parker House rolls, crudo, and oysters. All the food is great, but it’s the atmosphere of Sunny’s that makes this place so special. It feels like a very fun wedding reception, except you’re under no obligation to leave your table and speak to relatives you don’t really like. Plus, the outdoor space works just as well for big groups as it does for couples. Make a reservation—unless you plan on just stopping by for cocktails in their bar area.
The Infatuation

Californios

Perfect For: Birthdays Fine Dining Special Occasions. Californios makes you feel like you’re in the front row of a Broadway theater. The cavernous dining room has high walls painted all black, dramatic lighting, and well-choreographed staff that move around the room like they share a single brain. And instead of that granola bar you snuck in your bag for intermission, you’ll be treated to an extravagant meal that’s a performance in its own right.
The Infatuation

El Pingüino

This new Spanish seafood bar exudes “check out my graphic design portfolio” Greenpoint charm. On any given night, you’ll find a transistor radio playing indie music in the bathroom, a cartoon poster of a wine-drunk penguin hanging behind the bar, and a pack of neighborhood people wearing glasses and baseball caps seated in tiny wooden booths. In addition to their well-made cocktails and curated list of wine, sherry, and amari, El Pingüino also serves an impressive raw bar selection. You can spring for a $90 seafood tower extravaganza or eat some aguachile with saltines while you’re here—but you should know that the menu isn’t conducive to having a full meal. Come for drinks and snacks with a date or a friend, and keep in mind the daily Happy Hour from 4-7pm when oysters are half off and martinis cost $12.
