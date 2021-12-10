The Chicken Supply specializes in Filipino fried chicken dredged in a blend of tapioca starch, rice flour, and potato starch. You might be skeptical about celiac-friendly breading, but know that it’s not just spectacular in spite of being gluten-free—it’s spectacular because it’s gluten-free. If anything, their coating is crispier than chicken at other spots in town. From thigh skin that crunches like potato chips, to skewers of cubed white meat juicy enough to make us swear off tenders forever, this poultry has occupied our thoughts more than anything else lately. And when we’re not daydreaming about their crackly chicken, we’re thinking about sides like coconutty collard greens with pickled shallots and peanuts, or garlic rice, or a bite involving both. Even the tiny little cup of tart dipping vinegar (with floating whole chilies) to dunk your sticks in is delicious when seeped into the chicken’s crisp shell. The dining room only has a handful of tables, but the food travels extraordinarily well for takeout, making for an A+ game night or screening of Chicken Little. Too soon?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO