A third person rogue-lite scrapper with oodles of charm, Clone Drone In The Danger Zone is a light-hearted and thoroughly enjoyable game. The Finger Guns Review. There’s nothing that makes you realise how vast the video game landscape is than finding out about a game that has sold an eye watering number and has more than 15k “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews on Steam that you’ve never heard of. Here’s Clone Drone In The Danger Zone, a game that launched out of an extensive period of early access in July 2021 and still has an active multiplayer scene, that had totally slipped me by. It’s worth going back to review these games because you might be in the same boat as I was. And this one is certainly worth your time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO