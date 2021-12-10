It's A Girl! NJ State Troopers Help Deliver Baby

Three troopers with the New Jersey State Police helped a woman deliver a baby at her home in South Jersey, authorities said.

At 1:56 p.m. on Sunday, Troopers Nicholas Pellegrino, Vincent Caporrino, and Christopher Scarlett, all of Troop "A" Buena Vista Station, responded to a medical assist at a home in Atlantic County where a woman was in active labor, according to a State Police spokeswoman.

When the troopers arrived, they found the expecting mother from Buena Vista, who told them "she was going to give birth at any minute," Trooper Brandi Slota said.

Trooper Pellegrino reportedly helped her lay down, and Troopers Caporrino and Scarlett gathered clean towels to prepare for the child’s birth, Slota said.

Within minutes of their arrival, the troopers helped deliver a beautiful baby girl, Slota said.

A short time later, EMS arrived and the troopers assisted in cutting the baby’s umbilical cord, the spokeswoman said.

Both mother and baby were transported to Inspira of Vineland Hospital where they were last listed in stable condition and doing well.

