ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

It's A Girl! NJ State Troopers Help Deliver Baby

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAFaW_0dJibGGC00

Three troopers with the New Jersey State Police helped a woman deliver a baby at her home in South Jersey, authorities said.

At 1:56 p.m. on Sunday, Troopers Nicholas Pellegrino, Vincent Caporrino, and Christopher Scarlett, all of Troop "A" Buena Vista Station, responded to a medical assist at a home in Atlantic County where a woman was in active labor, according to a State Police spokeswoman.

When the troopers arrived, they found the expecting mother from Buena Vista, who told them "she was going to give birth at any minute," Trooper Brandi Slota said.

Trooper Pellegrino reportedly helped her lay down, and Troopers Caporrino and Scarlett gathered clean towels to prepare for the child’s birth, Slota said.

Within minutes of their arrival, the troopers helped deliver a beautiful baby girl, Slota said.

A short time later, EMS arrived and the troopers assisted in cutting the baby’s umbilical cord, the spokeswoman said.

Both mother and baby were transported to Inspira of Vineland Hospital where they were last listed in stable condition and doing well.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trooper#Ems
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Causes Crash In Chester: Report

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting-related crash in Chester over the weekend, 6abc reports.Gunfire struck a minivan near 10th Street and Highland Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, causing the driver to crash and land on its side, the outlet says citing police.Both the driver and p…
CHESTER, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In Central Jersey, Police Say

A shooting was reported in Central Jersey, authorities said.The shooting occurred at 10:13 a.m. on Borden Road in the Oak Hill section of  Middletown Township, police said in a press statement.The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene as well.There is an active investigation at…
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Killed In Fiery Crash

A Long Island man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a highway overpass, authorities said.The crash happened around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Dec. 10, on the Northern State Parkway, in North Hempstead, said the New York State Police.Gregory Gordon, age 29, of Carle Place struck the…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Hoboken Police Detective Dies Suddenly

The Hoboken Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.The death of Det. Mario Novo, on the force for approximately 20 years, was announced Monday on Twitter.It is with great sorrow that the Hoboken Police Department must announce the unexpected passing of one of our brother officers,…
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
174K+
Followers
31K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy