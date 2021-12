Sustainable consumer products maker Grove Collaborative is gearing up to launch an IPO via a SPAC merger with Richard Branson's Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II. Stuart Landesberg, CEO and co-founder of Grove Collaborative, talked to Cheddar's Kristen Scholer about going public through the merger and aligning with a partner he felt also prioritizes climate. "What this partnership will mean is that we're able to expand the assortment and innovations that we bring to market in products that work just as well as the conventionals and market leaders but have a significantly different environmental profile," Landesberg said.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO