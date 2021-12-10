ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Christmas Magic in the Valley 2021

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are so excited to finally unveil FOX 10's Christmas Magic 2021! Since 1993,...

25 Easy Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays, while always filled with fun and quality family time, also come with unwanted stressors. Decorating, buying gifts, preparing meals, cleaning the house, and hostessing are time-consuming and hectic. So in the spirit of maximizing the true meaning of the holidays and minimizing stress, we've rounded up 25 easy Christmas cookie recipes with six ingredients or less to make your to-do list just a little bit shorter. Plus, check out 16 Copycat Cookie Recipes That Are Surprisingly Healthy.
7 Gift Ideas You Only Understand if You Live in the Magic Valley

Some people are annoyed by this, but I love it: when you ask someone what they want for Christmas and they say they don't know or don't care. That means I can't go wrong. I can get them a ridiculous gift or an awesome gift and they can't say anything against it. I love a free pass to buy random stuff. If you get a deck of cards, a bag of Skittles, a used toilet I got for free on Facebook Marketplace, and a back scratcher because you didn't give me a better idea, then you are welcome.
'Polar Express' brings Christmas magic to Reidland Elementary

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Reidland Elementary hosted a "Polar Express" night at school Thursday evening, inspired by the popular children's book and movie. The event featured a horse drawn carriage, a Christmas tree farm, a showing of the "Polar Express" movie and more. While the event was hosted at the...
Downtown Christmas Magic brings holiday cheer to Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– It’s the holiday season and Downtown Christmas Magic returned to Florence with slides, a life-size snow globe and vendors. Rachel Baggett, development coordinator with the Downtown Development Corporation said expectations were especially high because the event was scaled back in 2020 due to COVID-19. The event started with a Christmas tree lighting […]
Make a Christmas Charcuterie Board to Celebrate the Magic of the Season

'Tis the season for parties and get-togethers, and what better way to set the mood and feed a crowd (small or large) than with a Christmas charcuterie board. But beyond just setting out the usual meats and cheeses, this particular board is special because it highlights ancient symbols that are still a part of our winter celebrations today. Keep reading for instructions on creating this fun holiday-themed snack board along with some fascinating historical facts to share with your fellow snackers.
A Magical, Woodland Christmas Experience Awaits At Ash Cave

Celebrate the great outdoors this holiday season at Ash Cave’s Christmas hike. Bundle up and enjoy a lighted hike to Ash Cave, complete with fun holiday activities, an old-fashioned Santa, and warm refreshments. Christmas at Ash Cave will kick off on December 11 at 5 p.m. After a self-guided walk...
Holiday Magic at Christmas at Peel Museum & Botanical Garden

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer and a one of a kind experience is happening in Bentonville. Christmas as Peel Museum is Friday, December 3 and guests will enjoy live music, performances, raffle items, specialty cocktails and more. The Peel Foundation is dedicated to providing community spaces for everyone to enjoy including Peel Museum & Botanical Garden, Compton Gardens and Arboretum, Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, and Osage Park.
St. Luke's "Stuff a Stocking for a Senior" kicks off in the Magic Valley

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho — St. Luke's anesthesia techs have come together once again, for their “Stuff a Stocking for a Senior” donation drive. Donations will be delivered to local assisted living facilities. Recommended stocking stuffers include calendars, puzzle books, candy, nail polish, socks, gloves, hats and grooming kits.
Chobani donates thousands of food items to the Magic Valley Community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday morning, Chobani and the College of Southern Idaho partnered to hand out free food to thousands of Idahoans as part of their annual Chobani Community Giveaway. Nearly 1700 cars pulled through the CSI parking lot, collecting three cases of Chobani products each. Alyson Outen...
A Magical and Grinchy Christmas at Universal Studios Hollywood!

Inside a snowflake, like the one one on your sleeve, there happened a story that you must see to believe…for a story about Grinches and wizards we seek to weave. Oh no…. The holidays are in full swing at Universal Studios Hollywood, and they have two distinct Christmas celebrations: Christmas in Hogsmeade and Grinchmas. One is tasteful and one is zany, but both are joyful and triumphant. Let’s take a look at Universal Christmas.
From Love Actually to Christmas On The Farm: how rom-coms became a festive season staple

It is a visual language with which we are almost all familiar. It’s cold and snowing outside, but inside, next to a crackling fire, it’s warm and cosy. The tree is a deep green, festooned with fairy lights, glinting off the wrapping of the presents below. There is hot chocolate and sugar cookies and eggnog and candy canes, and the only things that can be heard are carols and the joyous laughter of our nearest and dearest. This image of Christmas is, of course, vastly different to what we usually experience in Australia – extreme heat, seafood platters, white wine in...
If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
The Problem Fans Have With Ree Drummond's Holiday Cookie Recipe

Few can argue with Ree Drummond's baking skills. According to Design & Living, Drummond understands that this form of cooking requires precision to yield the best results. While she may prefer to cook, she loves baking cinnamon rolls and considers her chocolate sheet cake one of her best recipes. The chef also has some secret ingredients designed to spruce up any winter dessert. Drummond relies on apples with seasonal spices and caramel sauce for the holidays, while a mix of orange marmalade sweet rolls with cranberries can really make the season feel that much more festive, per Food & Wine.
28 Recipes To Make You The Star Of Your Holiday Cookie Swap

Have you ever been to a holiday cookie swap? If you haven't, you're missing out. The basic premise is simple: you show up to the house of a friend or family member, bearing the specified amount of home-baked cookies — typically between a half dozen and a dozen per guest attending the swap, recommends Pillsbury. Each guest brings their preferred variety of homemade treats, and (usually) all the delicious options are laid out on a table for all to admire. Using a tin or zip-top bags, guests help themselves to some of each cookie variety, going home at the end of the evening with a jam-packed selection of holiday classics such as gingerbread men, pecan snowballs, and chocolate crinkles.
