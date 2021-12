We've all been there, driving down 95 and then WOOSH an 8-inch thick chunk or sheet of snow and ice flies off the Mazda in front of you. It's scary, especially if conditions are already poor. I'll admit that I get incredibly judgemental when I see someone who cleaned off their windshield and back window but failed to do anything about the hood or roof. To me, it's on the same level as not returning your grocery cart. Sure, it's not illegal to leave your cart out all willy nilly, but it certainly makes you look like a lazy, inconsiderate jerk.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO