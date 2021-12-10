Abilene woman fulfilling lifelong dream of teaching kids to ride horses

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- An Abilene woman who spends her days cleaning houses gets to fulfill her lifelong dream as soon as she gets home: teaching kids to ride horses.

The arena lights began to buzz, with dust and dirt kicked up into the setting sun just north of Abilene.

This arena is where you can find Jennifer Clark, owner of J&J Performance Horses.

But, this isn’t where her day starts. Ten years ago, Jennifer Clark began cleaning homes during the day as a part-time job to make a little extra income. Over the years, that job has become a full-time staple and has kept growing.

Although, anyone that knows Clark knows her true love and passion can be found in the rodeo arena, helping kids learn to ride.

You can find Clark cleaning houses from early in the morning until she picks her kids up from school at 4:00 p.m. Then, she’s in the arena until 9 or 10:00 p.m. every night.

“It’s tiring, but it’s work and not work at the same time,” Clark said.

She began riding when she was 8 years old and in third grade, when her dad bought her first horse. Clark said that her passion for riding grew like a wildfire ever since.

Growing up, Clark said she didn’t play with Barbies or other dolls, but was outside with her horses. She said it’s always been something she’s been passionate about, and that passion has now found its way into her kids.

“All of my kids were on horses within two weeks of them being born,” Clark said. “It’s something they grew up in.”

Clark said she’s always been drawn to horses and their calming nature, and believes that taking care of them is a great learning tool for kids.

Now, she is combining her two loves and passing the torch to the next generation of riders, hosting an arena of 5-10 kids every night. Although, some kids need a little nudge and the right teacher to ignite that passion for riding.

“Some of these kids started lessons and were terrified to touch them,” Clark said. “Now, they own the horse and board them out here with us and are with us everyday.”

Like young Kylan Demas, affectionately nicknamed ‘Alabama,’ who always has his black felt cowboy hat on.

At first, he was too scared to approach his horse, but after a few weeks of riding, he doesn’t want to get off of his horse. He even got the same horse he’s been riding bought for him for Christmas, naming him Chicken Nugget.

Lucy Berry, 3, is out riding a 30-year old horse named Angel. When I asked Lucy if she loved riding, smiling she replied “yup.”

That’s what it’s all about for Jennifer Clark: seeing the kids’ passion for riding and their love for horses grow. It means even more to see her daughters out there riding, and teaching in 11-year-old Kensie’s case.

“Getting to see them do things you love, and then they fall in love with it makes me really happy,” Kensie said.

Taking a step back, watching the sun go down beyond the tree line and hearing the arena lights turn on, Jennifer stood in the arena. She watched kids of all ages ride around her and laugh, helping fulfill that lifelong passion.

“This makes my heart happy.” Clark said.

J&J Performance Horses is offering riding lessons and experiences with the horses. You can find more information on how to sign up for riding lessons on their Facebook page.

