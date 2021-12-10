NW Kansas woman hospitalized after SUV crash on I-70

BARTON COUNTY—A pilot and his passenger avoided injury in an accident just before 3p.m. Monday in Barton County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, after landing at the Ellinwood airport, a 1946 Luscombe 8A piloted by Ray Franklin Milsap, 86, Raymond, Kansas, was taxiing when he applied the brakes and the aircraft flipped over nose first, coming to rest on its top.

KANSAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO