Daphne, AL

Eastern Shore Toyota poetically caps off Christmas toy drive shopping spree

By Debbie Williams
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — This is the first year Eastern Shore Toyota has been a partner in the Magical Christmas Toy Drive, and that partnership wouldn’t be complete without a shopping spree.

We found the ladies just where you might expect in the toy department — with all the toy cars and trucks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1acEQX_0dJiZI1O00

A little apprehensive at first because they wanted to make sure they fit the right toy with the right child, they soon hit their stride and in no time at all had four buggies full of any boy or girl’s Christmas wishes.

Administrative director of the dealership Toni Fassbender said, “The love that is out there for all of these kids this time of year is just overwhelming.”

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

