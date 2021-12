A three-play sequence from Cole Swider was all Georgetown needed to pull away and win a competitive rivalry game against Syracuse men’s basketball on Saturday. After a Kaiden Rice three-point put the Hoyas ahead 75-73 with 1:11 to play -- the final stroke in a run of three-straight, lead-changing buckets -- Swider rose up from the left wing and fired a triple to his own. It rimmed out. At the other end, Swider kicked a GU pass, bumping the shot block up from five seconds to 20. Then he fouled Georgetown's best free-throw shooter, Donald Carey, with 16 ticks to play.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO