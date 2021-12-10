Browns’ prized rookie ruled out for Sunday
BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Browns’ rookie cornerback Greg Newsome has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game against Baltimore with a concussion.
He suffered the injury during the final play of practice on Friday.Browns sign veteran punter
Tight end Harrison Bryant has been ruled out with an ankle sprain and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz was ruled out after a concussion.
In addition, tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker and punter Jamie Gillan remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play Sunday.
The Browns and Ravens will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.
