It was another full weekend of high school wrestling tournaments around the state of Iowa, and here’s how our area teams did on Saturday. In Calmar: Top ranked West Delaware crowned six champions as they downed 2nd ranked Osage in the South Winneshiek Invitational. The Hawks totaled 249 1/2 points which was 24 1/2 points better than the Green Devils as Brayden Maury, Carson Less, Blake Engel, Kyle Cole, Will Ward, and Wyatt Voelker all won titles for the Hawks who had 10 wrestlers reach the finals. The West Delaware JV team finished 7th in the 12-team field as all seven of their wrestlers finished in the top five of their respective weight classes. For complete results click HERE.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO