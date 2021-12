Last month, we finally got our first look at Disney+'s She-Hulk series, which is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime next year. The series will be led by Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and is expected to bring a comedic approach to the lore of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we've only seen snippets of what Maslany's She-Hulk will entail, the actress recently dropped an unexpected detail during an appearance on Comedy Bang! Bang! World's Scott Hasn't Seen podcast. When asked by co-host Shaun Diston if She-Hulk has any songs, Maslany responded with "Um, oh! Well..." before later revealing that she sings the Madonna version of "Fever", as well as the Muppet classic "It Ain't Easy Being Green."

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO