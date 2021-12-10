Why Didn't Alice Sebold Realize Her Mistake?

In 1981, Alice Sebold was 18 and a first-year college student in Syracuse, New York. One evening while walking through a park at night, she was violently raped and beaten by a young man around her age. “He pounded my skull into the brick,” she wrote later. “He cursed me. He turned me around and sat on my chest. I was babbling. I was begging.” Her assailant threatened to kill her. He choked her, raped her, and then robbed her. By 1982, Anthony Broadwater was convicted of the attack. He spent nearly two decades in prison for the crime. In 1999, Sebold published Lucky, a grisly and detailed memoir about her rape, the process of working with the police as a victim, and the PTSD she struggled with in the aftermath of the trial.

