ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Didn't Alice Sebold Realize Her Mistake?

By Lenore Skenazy
Reason.com
Reason.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How hard was it to crack the case that exonerated the man accused of raping Lovely Bones author Alice Sebold in 1981 when she was a college freshman in Syracuse?. For Tim Mucciante, the producer who was making a film version of Lucky, Sebold's book about the rape, "the miscarriage of...

reason.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Man convicted of raping The Lovely Bones author Alice Sebold has conviction overturned after 16 years in prison

A man wrongfully convicted of raping The Lovely Bones author Alice Sebold in 1981, a crime described in her 1999 memoir, has had his conviction overturned.Anthony Broadwater, 61, shook with emotion and sobbed with his head in his hands as a judge vacated the conviction at the request of prosecutors on Monday.“I never, ever, ever thought I would see the day that I would be exonerated,” said Mr Broadwater, who spent 16 years in prison for the raping the celebrated author while she was a first-year student at Syracuse University in 1981.Ms Sebold, 58, wrote of being attacked in her memoir Lucky,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

Author Alice Sebold apologizes to Black man who wrongly spent 16 years in prison for her rape

Author Alice Sebold has apologized to Anthony Broadwater, a Black man who was wrongly convicted of raping her in 1982. He spent 16 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit and Sebold played a role in convicting him. "First, I want to say that I am truly sorry to Anthony Broadwater and I deeply regret what you have been through. I am sorry most of all for the fact that the life you could have led was unjustly robbed from you, and I know that no apology can change what happened to you and never will," she said in a statement. The author also blamed the 'flawed American legal system' for Broadwater being incarcerated.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'

Novelist Alice Sebold has issued a public apology to Anthony J. Broadwater, the man wrongfully convicted for a rape she describes in her memoir, “Lucky.” In a statement published on Medium, Sebold, most famous for her book “The Lovely Bones,” apologized and addressed her "unwitting" role in making Broadwater “another young Black man brutalized by our flawed legal system”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Sebold
The Independent

Anthony Broadwater: Alice Sebold apologises to man she misidentified as her rapist after conviction overturned

Alice Sebold has apologised to Anthony Broadwater, the man she mistakenly identified as her rapist 40 years ago.Sebold, who wrote the bestselling The Lovely Bones, picked out Broadwater as her rapist in court and he was subsequently sentenced to 16 years in prison. He continued to profess his innocence and was finally exonerated in court last week.In a post to blogging platform Medium, Sebold wrote: “First, I want to say that I am truly sorry to Anthony Broadwater and I deeply regret what you have been through. I am sorry most of all for the fact that the life you...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buzzfeednews.com

Reconsidering Alice Sebold’s “Lucky”

In 1981, Alice Sebold was 18 and a first-year college student in Syracuse, New York. One evening while walking through a park at night, she was violently raped and beaten by a young man around her age. “He pounded my skull into the brick,” she wrote later. “He cursed me. He turned me around and sat on my chest. I was babbling. I was begging.” Her assailant threatened to kill her. He choked her, raped her, and then robbed her. By 1982, Anthony Broadwater was convicted of the attack. He spent nearly two decades in prison for the crime. In 1999, Sebold published Lucky, a grisly and detailed memoir about her rape, the process of working with the police as a victim, and the PTSD she struggled with in the aftermath of the trial.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#The Los Angeles Times#Fbi
Indiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Alice Sebold versus Anthony Broadwater

Editor’s Note: This article includes mention of sexual assault. In 1981, Alice Sebold was raped. A few months later, her attacker was put behind bars. Sebold had written a memoir about the experience, titled "Lucky," and it later launched her career. She's gone on to write hits like "The Lovely Bones," which was adapted to a best-selling movie. Meanwhile, the man sentenced for these crimes, a Black man named Anthony Broadwater, spent 16 years in prison. He was proven innocent of the crime just last month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
Telegraph

‘I had been the perfect wife and mother – so why did my husband walk out?’

Like many people before internet dating, I met my husband in the office. We fell in love when I was 21, and by the time I was 25 we were married with a one-year-old and baby twins. I felt completely unprepared for parenthood but I was certain that life was idyllic. We built a beautiful home in a Buckinghamshire village and I fell into the role of homemaker with ease.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Item

Husband's little secret revealed after 30 years

DEAR ABBY - I've been with my husband for 41 years, married for 30, but we lived together for five years before we tied the knot. I've just learned he has a son who is two months younger than our son. The mother is a woman he slept with while I was …
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy