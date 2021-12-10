ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Dave's Pharmacy takes home Step Forward volunteer award

 3 days ago
Dave's Pharmacy in Hemingford and Alliance was recently awarded the "Small...

Chadron State Foundation wraps up another successful Fall Fund Drive

CHADRON – The Chadron State Foundation's annual Fall Fund Drive raised $202,534 toward student scholarships and college programs at Chadron State College. Brandon Davenport, Foundation Development Officer, said the efforts of everyone involved was fantastic. "CSC faculty and staff, and members of the community really came through this...
CHADRON, NE
Alliance Rec Center, nonprofits award $30,226 in financial assistance

ALLIANCE – The Alliance Rec Center is pleased to report on grant awards and progress from the Make More Possible annual campaign held earlier this year. United Way of Western Nebraska, the Mission Store and Snow RedFern Foundation, along with donors of the Make More Possible Campaign, awarded $30,226 in financial assistance to area families and children among other exciting achievements.
ALLIANCE, NE
Box Butte Co. RSVP 'Tree of Love' stationed at Carter's Hardware

Alliance – Box Butte County RSVP invites the community to include a nursing home resident in your Christmas giving this year. RSVP has set up a "Tree of Love" at Carter's decorated with ornaments suggesting gifts for 50 residents of Highland Park Care Center. We ask that you share in the true spirit of Christmas by stopping by Carter's and select an ornament and purchase a gift for a nursing home resident.
ALLIANCE, NE
Alliance, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

