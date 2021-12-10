ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Neighborhood Drive-By Christmas Lights Display In Arizona Will Make Your Holiday Season Magical

By Katie Lawrence
 4 days ago

If you’ve ever seen “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on HGTV, you may recognize this Arizona street from Season 3 of the show. Comstock Drive in Gilbert just may have the best neighborhood Christmas lights display in Arizona! Make some hot cocoa, gather up the family, and come see it for yourself this holiday season.

You've never seen a street that goes all-out for the holidays quite like Comstock Drive in Gilbert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTr78_0dJiYPv200
Facebook/Christmas on Comstock

Each year, 13 homes deck their halls with a grand total of over 110,000 Christmas lights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMOYX_0dJiYPv200
Google/Chad Payne

The lights are strung across the street from house to house in the most festive game of Connect the Dots you've ever seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08hAbz_0dJiYPv200
Google/Chad Payne

Both cars and pedestrians line the street, sipping on hot chocolate and reveling in the holiday magic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7eg8_0dJiYPv200
Google/Kirk Manegold

Tune your radio to 88.1 FM for the full experience - the lights are synchronized to Christmas music!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOSXB_0dJiYPv200
Facebook/Christmas on Comstock

Some of the homeowners are known to dress up like Santa and come outside to greet families. You just might get to say hello to Saint Nick in the flesh!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DmqCl_0dJiYPv200
Google/Akash Pailwan

The lights are on nightly through Thursday, December 30. Hours are 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday - Thursday, and 6 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. on Friday & Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MzEJx_0dJiYPv200
Google/Chad Payne

All vehicular traffic must enter the street via eastbound Elliot Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZ2xT_0dJiYPv200
Google Maps
Homeowners encourage guests to park at a nearby business and walk through the display instead. If you must drive, visit the Christmas on Comstock Facebook page for the very specific set of rules that must be followed.

Have you ever been to Christmas on Comstock? If so, which house was your favorite? Tell us your thoughts in the comments. Check out our previous article for more of the best neighborhood Christmas lights in Arizona!

The post This Neighborhood Drive-By Christmas Lights Display In Arizona Will Make Your Holiday Season Magical appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 8

Bonnie Binder
3d ago

Come to Casa Verde Estates 55+ mobile home park in Casa Grande, on Dec. 23, to see 5000 luminaries light up our park!!! This is a 20+ year tradition !! Gates open at 6 pm and close at 9 pm. Free, but monetary or non- perishable food item donations are greatly appreciated!!

Reply(1)
5
 

