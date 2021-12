MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with a confrontation at a high school in which he flashed a loaded weapon and threatened to kill someone. According to the arrest report, the incident involving Guillermo Cuba happened during a wrestling match at North Miami Senior High on Saturday, Dec. 11. During the match, police say, Cuba ran onto the mat and pushed someone to the ground. As he was begin escorted out of the gym by school staff, he started shouting “I’ll (expletive) kill you.” Once outside the gym, he flashed a gun holstered to his belt and...

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO