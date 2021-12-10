ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Actually Elon, We Wish You’d Stop Being an Influencer and Just Do Your Job

By Alex Lauer
NewsTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk has many jobs. You know him as the CEO (sorry, Technoking) of Tesla, but he’s also the CEO of SpaceX alongside his work at The Boring Company, Neuralink and OpenAI. The question of when he’ll step down from his post at Tesla, potentially to focus on SpaceX, potentially to...

www.newstimes.com

Indy100

Elon Musk revealed why he’s had so many children and it’s raising eyebrows

Elon Musk, who has just been named TIME’s 2021 person of the year, recently revealed why he decided to have so many children - and it had people on social media raising their eyebrows.In a Wall Street Journal virtual event last week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO countered arguments that population control is needed worldwide.Addressing his âlatest creation, the Tesla Bot, at the WSJ’s CEO Council Summit, Musk noted that the humanoid has the potential to substitute human labour efforts.“There are not enough people, I can’t emphasise this enough. There are not enough people,” he said.He added that there are many...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Elon Musk says he and his family are vaccinated but that mandates for the masses are an 'erosion of freedom'

Elon Musk and his eligible children are vaccinated against COVID-19. But Musk told Time he's against vaccine mandates: "People do risky things all the time," he said. Musk previously expressed doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine and resisted shelter-in-place measures. After downplaying the coronavirus and expressing skepticism about vaccines, Tesla and...
INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

Elon Musk: “I am against forcing people to be vaccinated, not something we should do in America”

Earlier today, TIME magazine named Tesla CEO and the world’s richest person Elon Musk as their “Person of the Year 2021” In a statement, Time magazine’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said, “For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and the perils of the age of tech titans, for driving society’s most daring and disruptive transformations, Elon Musk is TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year.”
ECONOMY
laconiadailysun.com

Elon Musk says he Grimes' separation is a long-term thing'

Elon Musk says he and Grimes' semi-separation is a "long-term thing" because their respective careers keep them apart. The 50-year-old Tesla CEO and the 33-year-old singer - real name Claire Boucher - were in a relationship from 2018 until 2021 and have 20-month-old son X Æ A-Xii together, but in September they confirmed they had split.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Elon Musk Is a Misogynist and It Matters

Women in tech face considerable obstacles that start during their youngest years in school and persist in careers that they are frequently forced to abandon because of pay disparities and harassment. So when Musk, who holds considerable sway over (mostly) men in the field, makes a sexist tweet that gets over 600,000 likes, or moves company headquarters to a state that has put a bounty on women seeking medical care, it has a collective impact on women employed in tech jobs and a direct impact on the women who work for him.
FREMONT, CA
The Independent

Grimes seemingly shades Elon Musk over Time Person of the Year 2021 cover

Grimes seemed to take a swipe at ex-boyfriend Elon Musk after he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.On Monday (13 December), the Tesla CEO was named the most important figure of 2021 by the publication for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.In response, singer Grimes – who split from Musk earlier this year after three years of dating – reshared the cover to Twitter on Monday night.“And he cut his own hair for this pic too - icon,” she tweeted, adding...
CELEBRITIES
Inc.com

You Actually Can See the Future - You Just Can't Do It Alone

Early in his career, psychologist and researcher Philip Tetlock gained notoriety for his work exploring how well people predict the future - something we'd all like to do right now. Spoiler alert: Tetlock was quick to make clear that none of us has a crystal ball. Yet some, he found, are in fact consistently better than others at peering ahead. To most, Tetlock's work is best known by the analogous names he gave to good predictors and not-so-good ones: he called them foxes and hedgehogs. Foxes, Tetlock said, lean towards curiosity. They are open, inventive, bold, and tenacious. Quite the opposite, hedgehogs are deeply focused, often rule-bound, and can be narrow in their ways. The reality is that ultimately, we need both skill sets. And the good news is that all of us possess the ability to think both ways. Yet, in the most challenging and changing times, it's our fox mindset that proves most pivotal. But Tetlock was trying to tell us something more.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Elon Musk says Tesla will start accepting dogecoin

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the electric car maker will begin accepting payments in dogecoin for some products.The announcement comes just a few months after Tesla backtracked on its decision to accept payments in bitcoin, citing environmental concerns about the way the cryptocurrency is mined.“Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes,” Musk tweeted on Tuesday.Follow our live coverage of the crypto market hereThe price of dogecoin surged following the announcement, rising more than 14 per cent in the space of just a few minutes.The tech billionaire has been a long-time advocate for the...
BUSINESS
nextbigfuture.com

Elon Musk is Wrong About Immortality

Elon Musk warned that if people live longer or forever that there is a risk that society becomes ossified where new ideas cannot succeed. “It is important for us to die because most of the time people don’t change their mind, they just die,” Musk said at the event. “If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed.”
CELEBRITIES
NEWSBTC

Elon Musk & Crypto: “How One Man Has All That Power”

Elon Musk has made himself known as an entrepreneur, eccentric personality, crypto investor as well as part owner and heavy endorsor of power-meme turned token, Dogecoin. He continues to continues to educate those on the wonders and dangers of crypto. Let’s take a look at the history of Elon musk...
STOCKS

