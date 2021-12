Gwinnett County commissioners are hosting a series of open houses to help Gwinnett residents understand how redistricting works. “Information is key. We want to give our residents an opportunity to view maps, ask Gwinnett staff questions, and really understand the process of redistricting,” said Board Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “The decisions that will be made by the General Assembly in the coming months will determine our County’s future for the next decade.”

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO