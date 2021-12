Dun Huang, a northwest Chinese restaurant that has its home base in New York City, was reportedly opening a new site in Westwood at 1081 Gayley Avenue, but there is now a space available for lease sign on the property without the restaurant ever opening according to Toddrickallen.com who also reported on the potential opening of the restaurant in June of 2020. Apparently, the inside of the proposed restaurant looks like no one has been in there for a long time and the interior has been ripped out according to Toddrickallen.com. Will the Dun Huang in Rowland Heights remain the only West Coast branch? The answer to that question remains to be determined.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO