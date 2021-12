The number of homes sold in the Wilmington area in November declined 11% compared to the same month last year, according to a report this week from Cape Fear Realtors. Home sales are typically slower in the fall months before starting to pick back up again in January and peaking in spring and summer, said Tom Gale, president of CFR. But there’s been nothing typical about the past two years as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO