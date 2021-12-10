ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man shot, injured his brother

By By Olivia Neeley
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago
K. Carter

A Wilson man is accused of shooting his brother outside a convenience store early Wednesday.

Police were called to On The Run, 739 Ward Blvd., at 1 a.m. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Johnny Martin Carter Jr. of Sims on the ground in front of the store with a single gunshot wound, said Sgt. Eric Kearney.

Investigators determined that Carter’s brother, 35-year-old Kevin Lee Carter of Wilson, drove to the store and the men got into an argument, Kearney said.

Police say Johnny Carter walked toward his brother with a baseball bat and Kevin Carter shot him with a handgun.

Johnny Carter was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where Kearney said he was listed in critical but stable condition.

As Kevin Carter left the scene, he pointed the gun at 34-year-old Heather Nicole Batten of Sims, according to police. Officers arrested him a short time later.

Kevin Carter was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and assault by pointing a gun. He was jailed on a $10,000 secured bond.

Kearney said the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

Electrical fire displaces 6

A family of six was displaced when a fire heavily damaged their Wilson home Tuesday morning. “Three ...
Robbery attempt hits United Bank

As Wilson police investigated an attempted robbery at United Bank’s Tarboro Street branch, Jeanice B...
The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

