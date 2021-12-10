Police: Man shot, injured his brother

K. Carter

A Wilson man is accused of shooting his brother outside a convenience store early Wednesday.

Police were called to On The Run, 739 Ward Blvd., at 1 a.m. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Johnny Martin Carter Jr. of Sims on the ground in front of the store with a single gunshot wound, said Sgt. Eric Kearney.

Investigators determined that Carter’s brother, 35-year-old Kevin Lee Carter of Wilson, drove to the store and the men got into an argument, Kearney said.

Police say Johnny Carter walked toward his brother with a baseball bat and Kevin Carter shot him with a handgun.

Johnny Carter was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where Kearney said he was listed in critical but stable condition.

As Kevin Carter left the scene, he pointed the gun at 34-year-old Heather Nicole Batten of Sims, according to police. Officers arrested him a short time later.

Kevin Carter was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and assault by pointing a gun. He was jailed on a $10,000 secured bond.

Kearney said the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.