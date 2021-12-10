ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Images Confirm Jonathan Groff’s Character

By ScreenCrush Staff
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warner Bros. release the electronic press kit for The Matrix Resurrections this week. It includes dozens of stills from the movie, along with interviews with many members of the cast and crew. Each of the images is captioned; they say who’s in the picture and they also tell you the names...

CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Had To Learn A Totally Brand New Skill For John Wick 4's Opening Scene, And I Can’t Wait

Who says you can’t teach old (or immortal) dogs new tricks? Keanu Reeves is known for his intense action franchises, and even does a pretty substantial amount of his own stunts. After over 25 years in the action game, you’d think he’d know pretty much all there is to know, but that’s not quite accurate. The Matrix franchise star had to learn a totally new skill for John Wick 4, and I honestly can’t wait to see the results on screen in the film.
MOVIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
ScreenCrush

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer: Whoa.

There’s another Matrix Resurrections trailer out and it’s just as vague and mysterious as the first one. But hey: You remember what Morpheus said in the first film. No one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself. Clearly that’s what they want you to do!
MOVIES
The Guardian

Carrie-Anne Moss: ‘There was a scene in the first Matrix with me in stilettos. I could barely stand straight’

When The Matrix asks us all to take the red pill again on 22 December, Carrie-Anne Moss, 54, will return to the role that made her famous. Moss first played Trinity, a motorbike-riding, badass, PVC-clad hacker, in 1999, and despite the character not surviving the original trilogy, she is back, along with her co-star Keanu Reeves, for the fourth instalment, The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, this time without her sister Lilly. Moss, who was born in Canada, started her career as a model and had several small parts on television and in films before The Matrix struck gold. She played Marvel’s first on-screen lesbian character, Jeri Hogarth, in the Netflix series Jessica Jones, and away from the acting world, she runs a “labour of love” lifestyle site called Annapurna Living. She lives with her husband and three children in the countryside in California, which means she does not see the current trend for Matrix-inspired fashion such as big stompy boots and tiny sunglasses out on the streets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

The Riddler Unmasks Batman In Upcoming Film's New International Trailer

The Riddler has unmasked the Caped Crusader in the upcoming The Batman‘s latest international trailer. With his ominous voice booming through the entirety of the trailer, we hear Paul Dano‘s Riddler proclaiming that he’s “here to unmask the truth about this city,” before a long sequence of violence and villainy from the troublemaker. Just as the trailer ends, we find out that Edward Nashton ultimately discovers who the man behind the cowl is, calling Bruce Wayne out by name.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

New Matrix Resurrections Trailer Reveals Jada Pinkett Smith's Bold New Look

Mystery is what binds The Matrix franchise to its fandom, as every peek behind the curtain drops a couple more clues into the bucket of fate for Keanu Reeves’ Neo, and his fellow freedom fighters. As tickets are now officially on sale for the next chapter of this adventure, there’s another huge piece that’s landed right in everyone’s laps; and that’s amid some other huge clues in this latest look. Brace yourself, because the new Matrix Resurrections trailer reveals Jada Pinkett Smith’s bold new look in Lana Wachowski’s latest sequel.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Plot Details Revealed in New Interview

The fourth Matrix movie, The Matrix Resurrections, premieres in theaters and on HBO Max in a little over three weeks. And yet we still have only the vaguest of notions of what the film is actually about. Sure it’s about, y’know, the matrix, and it has Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity in it even though they, uh, died in the last Matrix movie. As to how they are alive, or why the matrix is still in existence 15 years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions, or why Morpheus now looks like Yahya Abdul-Matteen II instead of Laurence Fisburne, who knows.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Red Notice’ Director Says Two Sequels Might Be Filmed Back to Back

Rawson Marshall Thurber, director of Netlfix’s latest smash hit Red Notice, has stated that a sequel is a “real possibility.” However, there is one condition — he would have to shoot a third movie directly after the second. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, the action comedy movie quickly amassed a total viewing time of 148 million hours, which is reportedly the largest opening day for the streamer to date.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Colin Farrell’s Penguin Will Get ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series

You might say that Warner Bros. is making a whole bunch of stuff under The Batman umbrella. We already knew that the new Batman movie, which is due in theaters next spring, would get a spinoff series on HBO Max about the police department in Gotham City. But now it looks like there’s going to be a second spinoff show that will emerge from the film, this one about its version of Oswald Cobblepot — AKA the Penguin — played in the movie by Colin Farrell. This series is also intended for HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Empire

The Matrix Resurrections: New Teaser Leans Into The Past Trilogy

The Matrix movies have always had fun with time and their own intertwining stories, playing with the notion of what's real and what's not. A new teaser for the latest chapter digs back into the original trilogy to keep that idea alive. See it below. With Lana Wachowski on solo...
MOVIES
Syracuse.com

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer; ‘MacGruber’ returns; Daredevil confirmed: Buzz

Whoa. Keanu Reeves is back as Neo / Mr. Anderson in the new trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections,” though we still don’t know if he’s plugged back into the Matrix, had his memory wiped or some other blue pill/red pill explanation for what happened to our hero from the original trilogy. The fourth “Matrix” movie, directed by Lana Wachowski and also starring Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith, will premiere Dec. 22 in theaters and on HBO Max. The film comes to theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

The Matrix Resurrections Finally Unveils the New Niobe

The Matrix Resurrections revives Neo and Trinity from one more adventure inside the simulation. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise the roles that made them sci-fi legends at the turn of the century, and they’re bringing a few other franchise veterans with them. Among the other returners are Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson, Lambert Wilson as an older and disheveled Merovingian, and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe.
MOVIES
