‘Flee’, ‘Summer Of Soul’, ‘The Rescue’ among PGA documentary nominees

Screendaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonas Poher Rasmussen’s Danish Oscar submission Flee, Questlove’s Summer Of Soul and The Rescue directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin are among the Producers Guild Of America’s (PGA) documentary feature nominees announced on Friday (December 10). Rounding out the line-up are Jessica Kingdon’s Ascension,...

‘Summer of Soul’ Rerecording Mixer Paul Hsu on Why Questlove Was Right Director for Doc

Maintaining the integrity of the archival footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival with performances by artists including Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, and Stevie Wonder was paramount in the making of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). For Hulu’s musical film and Black history documentary, the material comes together with new interviews in an edit by Joshua L. Pearson. Of the sound, rerecording mixer Paul Hsu says, “The whole task was really keeping that woven structure very much alive. “It’s a little bit of a high-wire act where you have...
"Summer of Soul" soundtrack coming to CD and digital

December 9, 2021,-New York, NY-Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, Mass Distraction Media, documentary producers David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, and Joseph Patel alongside filmmaker, director, producer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson announce the release of the Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on January 28, 2022. The album accompanies Questlove’s directorial debut documentary Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), which won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival and is available in select theaters and on Hulu now. It notably took home six top honors at the Critics Choice Awards, including “Best Documentary Feature,” “Best Director,” “Best First Documentary Feature,” “Best Editing,” “Best Archival Documentary,” and “Best Music Documentary,” and was Winner of Best Documentary Award from the National Board of Review. It is currently nominated for “Best Music Film” at the 2022 GRAMMY® Awards.
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “Lost Daughter” Sweeps Gotham Independent Film Awards, “Flee” is Best Documentary

The only place to be on Monday night in New York was at 55 Wall Street where the independent film Gotham Awards went off without a hitch and with plenty of celebrities. And what a night it was: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” swept with Best Feature, Best Screenplay and Best Breakthrough Director. It was quite an achievement for the award winning and much praised actress, who is also the wife of a famous actor (Peter Sarsgaard), daughter of a screenwriter Naomi Foner) and director (Stephen Gyllenhaal) and sister of a famous actor (Jake Gyllenhaal). Maggie thanked them all in her various speeches, but she did it herself, and she is a new force to be reckoned with in the film world.
Questlove
Craig Foster
Matthew Heineman
Stevie Wonder
Nina Simone
Jimmy Chin
‘Summer of Soul’ Chose Questlove, Not the Other Way Around

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson says the untold story of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival found him, and not the other way around. When he started crafting his directorial debut, “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” he kept the 40 hours of archival footage playing on loop, 24 hours a day, for five months. “If I got goosebumps when I was watching, it made the cut,” he shares.
Ampas international feature film committee co-chairs on why the category is “increasingly relevant”

Susanne Bier and Rajendra Roy are singing the praises of streaming. The co-chairs of the international feature film executive committee at Ampas are in no doubt the ability to watch films digitally has helped the dissemination and appreciation of non-English-language titles. “As the category has evolved, there’s been an amazing increase in accessibility to members viewing these films in tandem with rule changes and availability on the Academy portal,” notes Roy, who is the Celeste Bartos chief curator of film at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. “It has to add up to more active interest on the part of members.”
Juho Kuosmanen, Khadar Ayderus Ahmed reteam for short-form series ‘Zone B’ (exclusive)

Two of the directors in the international Oscar race – Juho Kuosmanen of Finnish entry Compartment No. 6 and Khadar Ayderus Ahmed of The Gravedigger’s Wife, Somalia’s first ever submission – have collaborated on the Finnish short-form episodic series Zone B, which will have its world premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 9.
1300, Ngaiire, Tasman Keith among the 2021 FBi SMAC Award nominees

Sydney community radio station FBi has shared the list of nominees for its 13th annual Sydney Music and Arts Culture (SMAC) Awards, with the ceremony set to take place in the new year. The awards, which FBi Radio has run since 2008, are described by the station as a means...
‘Flee’ Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen On Memory, Trauma And The Power Of Documentary Animation – Contenders New York

Jonas Poher Rasmussen joined Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York event Saturday to shed further light on the backstory to his lauded Sundance debut Flee, which is Denmark’s entry for the International Feature Oscar race. The animated documentary from Neon and Participant tells the true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage that compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time. Amin is also a childhood friend of the director. Rasmussen and Amin initially met when the latter “arrived to my hometown when I was 15 and he was 16,” the director said on the panel....
Animated Documentary 'Flee' Is A Cathartic Masterwork Of Heartfelt Storytelling Which Begs To Be Experienced In Our Turbulent Times

When one ponders how to successfully convey the plight of refugees and the ongoing crisis for those seeking asylum around the world, animation might not be the first choice as a storytelling device. But often the most outside the box thinking proves to be the most effective. In the case of director Jonas Poher Rasmussen's documentary Flee, animation fills the role in the most superb way imaginable.
Questlove to release 'Summer of Soul' soundtrack in January

Questlove has had a whirlwind year. From his directorial debut of "Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" in January, to its subsequent critical and audience acclaim, alongside the October release of his latest book "Music Is History," which catapulted him to a nearly-constant presence in the entertainment news cycle this year. This week, the Roots drummer-turned-director announced the "Summer of Soul" soundtrack, which will be released one year from the premiere of the film, on Jan. 28, 2022.
'Flee' Documentary Deploys Animation to Address Traumatic Memories

At the end of August 2021, the images of frantic Afghanis crowding Kabul airport were a stark reminder of the despair with which people flee their homeland in search of a safer future. The news unfortunately continues to provide us with a daily litany of tragic images: Haitian refugees rebuffed with whips at the border, North Africans shipwrecked off the tiny island of Lampedusa, or Kurdish women and children drowning in the frigid waters of the English Channel in the hopes of reaching more hospitable shores. For many refugees, each stage of their fraught journey threatens to be their last.
Newen Studios and Sigrid Dyekjaer launch Danish doc company Real Lava

European production group Newen Studios and Oscar-nominated Danish producer Sigrid Dyekjaer have launched a new Denmark-based documentary production company, Real Lava. Real Lava is owned by France-based Newen Studios (part of the TF1 group) and Dyekjaer, and will work on both documentary films and series for an international audience, “with a cinematic execution and high artistic value”.
IFC acquires Australian Academy Awards winner ‘Nitram’ starring Caleb Landry Jones

IFC has acquired US rights to Nitram starring Cannes best actor winner Caleb Landry Jones as the true life drama won eight awards at the Australian Academy Awards. Justin Kurzel’s film premiered on the Croisette in July and centres on the eponymous Martin Bryant, a troubled young man from the Tasmanian suburbs who in April 1996 went on a rampage in Port Talbot and killed 35. The massacre sparked a fundamental overhaul of Australia’s gun laws.
‘Contra’, ‘Akashinga’, ‘Aïcha’ scoop Red Sea project prizes

Egyptian-UK filmmaker Lotfy Nathan’s debut fiction feature Contra scooped the top $30,000 post-production at the inaugural Red Sea Souk project market over the weekend. The Tunisia-set, post-revolutionary tale follows an impoverished young man who is left in sole charge of his younger sisters when his father dies suddenly. It is lead produced by Julie Viez at Paris-based Cinenovo and Films Constellation is handling sales.
'Video Music Box,' 'Flee' Documentary, 'Full Bio:' Led Zeppelin, Jon Batiste, Comedian Jimmy O. Yang

"YOU'RE WATCHING VIDEO MUSIC BOX" chronicles the longest-running music video show in the world, “Video Music Box,” launched and hosted in New York City by visionary DJ and MC Ralph McDaniels. Since its debut in 1983, Video Music Box has remained a Hip Hop mainstay, with McDaniels (or "Uncle Ralph," as he's known to legions of fans) serving as a leading Hip Hop influencer, tastemaker and documentarian, showcasing and debuting Hip Hop videos and introducing viewers to future stars like Nas, Jay Z, LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Fat Joe long before they were icons of the genre. With four decades of never-before-seen footage from McDaniel's packed vault, the film spotlights the series' global influence on Hip Hop, along with his professional and personal triumphs.
