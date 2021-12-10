UPDATE: Clay County fire covering 6,300 acres 100% contained, TAMFS reports

UPDATE: Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 6:32 p.m.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has released a final report that the 6,300-acre fire in Clay County is 100% contained.

UPDATE: Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

TAMFS reported at 1:15 p.m. that the Clay County fire has been 95% contained.

UPDATE: Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 10:55 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, TAMFS is reporting that the fire is 90% contained. Crews are patrolling the area for hotspots or visible smoke.

UPDATE: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:02 p.m.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported at 8:54 p.m. that the fire in Clay County has covered about 6,300 acres and is 85% contained.

UPDATE: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 5:15 p.m .

TAMFS reported at 5:11 p.m. that the Clay County fire is about 5,300 acres and is now 70% contained.

They said the decrease in acreage is due to better visibility and more accurate mapping.

UPDATE: December 11, 2021, 10:00 a.m.

The 7,500-acre fire in Clay County has now been 35% contained as of 7:45 a.m., according to TAMFS.

UPDATE: December 10, 2021, 10:00 p.m.

The fire in Clay County has been 15% contained, according to an update from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The northern edge of the fire is still very active, and fire engines are engaged in structure protection while dozers are working on containment lines.

UPDATE: December 10, 2021, 8:20 p.m.

All highways in Clay County are now open, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

U.S. 287, State Highway 79 and State Highway 148 have been opened to traffic. U.S. 287 is down to only one lane of traffic for the time being.

State Highway 79 south of Archer City is also back open for traffic.

UPDATE: December 10, 2021, 6:30 p.m.

Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde posted a live video on Facebook , detailing the movements the massive fire made as it raged out of control.

In the video, Sheriff Lyde said the fire reponse teams’ current plan is to kill the fire south of Mathews Road, west of Dean in Clay County.

UPDATE: December 10, 2021, 5:35 p.m.

According to a tweet from the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire in Clay County is now covering an estimated 7,500 acres. The tweet said the fire is 0% contained.

UPDATE: December 10, 2021, 4:45 p.m.

State Highway 79 between Dean and Petrolia is closed in both directions due to a grass fire.

State Highway 148 between Henrietta and Petrolia is closed in both directions.

UPDATE: December 10, 2021, 4:25 p.m.

Officials are asking that anyone heading toward the Dallas/Fort Worth area detour through Jacksboro. Traffic is stopped on Highway 287 East.

Clay County fire and traffic back up

ORIGINAL STORY:

CLAY COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Units from multiple agencies have been called to an uncontained near FM 2393 in Jolly near Arrowhead Ranch Estates in Clay County, near the Archer and Wichita County lines.

Photo Courtesy Archer City PD

Photo Courtesy Randall Schram

Clay County Fire

Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting U.S. 287 southbound at FM 2393 is closed due to fire, and traffic is being rerouted.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rodney Hamilton said evacuations are underway in the area of Rock Springs Road and Boddy Road.

Scanner traffic suggests the fire is moving in the direction of U.S. 287.

It is unclear the size of the fire, but due to a red flag warning in effect, high winds can cause the fire to spread quickly and unpredictably.

The Clay County Facebook page is also posting updates regularly on the fires happening in the area.

There are also multiple fires being reported in Archer County. State Highway 79 is closed south of Archer City due to a fire, according to Drive Texas .

A photo posted to the Archer City Police Department’s Facebook page shows crews working on a fire outside of town.

