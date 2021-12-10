ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advisers can’t find information online from asset managers: J.D. Power

By Sean Allocca
InvestmentNews
 4 days ago

Just three of the 14 companies surveyed — BlackRock Inc., Capital Group Inc. and J.P. Morgan & Co. — received top marks in the 20th percentile, according to the research. If you can’t navigate your asset manager’s website, you’re not alone. Clear site navigation...

