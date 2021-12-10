Bethany Atkinson joins Mississippi Today staff as community manager

Mississippi Today is pleased to announce that Bethany Atkinson has joined the Mississippi Today Audience Team.

Atkinson, a native of Madison, will serve as Mississippi Today’s community manager. She will work to help build and cultivate a diverse community of Mississippi Today readers by designing community-driven content and products across all Mississippi Today platforms with an emphasis on membership, community engagement and branding.

Atkinson served as an engagement intern at Mississippi Today in 2019 and has since worked on contract providing design through resources, such as reader guides, marketing materials, infographics and merchandise to help strengthen our brand and reach.

In her new role, Atkinson will also manage and grow our membership program.

“Bethany brings a unique perspective and dynamic set of skills that will allow us to further our mission of reaching and engaging with more Mississippians,” said Mississippi Today Audience Development Director Lauchlin Fields. “She will work closely with everyone in our organization as we work collaboratively to grow our community of readers and strengthen our reader revenue program.”

Atkinson is a 2019 graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media, where she graduated with a degree in integrated marketing communications. She has worked as a communications intern for the Mississippi Arts Commission and most recently was the administrative coordinator for Hospice Ministries.

As community manager, she will use her designs to bring new readers to our journalism, build a community of loyal readers and enhance our member community.

“Reaching and engaging with the diverse audience of Mississippi Today ensures that all Mississippians will receive free, accurate and nonpartisan news,” Atkinson said. “The Audience Team is vital in connecting our reporting to the people of the state and helping their voices be heard.”

We want to hear from you!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.