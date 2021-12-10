ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Declaration of disaster issued for Wichita County, Electra fires

 3 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom announced a declaration of disaster due to fires in the Electra area.

RELATED: Uncontained fire prompts evacuations in southern Electra

Fire departments within a 120-mile radius have been called to respond to two uncontained grassfires in Electra.

The Texas A&M Forest Service announced in a tweet at 3:03 p.m. that they were assisting on the fire near Electra.

Electra ISD, residents along Highway 25, and around Business 287 and Valley Drive were called to evacuate the area.

Uncontained fire in Clay County prompts evacuations, road closures

Read the full declaration below:

