UConn women’s basketball staved off its first back-to-back losses since 1993 with an impressive second half effort en route to a 71-61 victory over the UCLA Bruins. The Huskies trailed for over 20 minutes before busting out with a 14-0 run in the third quarter to take the lead for good. They led by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter but struggled with free throws down the stretch, which allowed UCLA to make it close in the final moments.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO