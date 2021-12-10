ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Running back Myles Gaskin first Dolphin to go on COVID list since start of regular season

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ybNv_0dJiV5Cg00
Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin runs for yards against the New York Giants during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Miami Gardens. John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, the team announced.

Gaskin tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Friday afternoon report by NFL Network .

Since Gaskin is vaccinated and the Dolphins are on their bye this weekend, Gaskin can still return in time for the Miami’s next game, at home against the New York Jets on Dec. 19. League rules state that a vaccinated player must return two negative tests more than 24 hours apart to be reactivated after testing positive.

Gaskin is the first Dolphin on the COVID list since Sept. 6, when tight end Adam Shaheen and offensive lineman Austin Jackson both landed on it in the week leading up to the opener at the New England Patriots.

Gaskin is the Dolphins’ leading rusher this season with 526 yards on 154 attempts, a 3.4 yards-per-carry average, and has run for three touchdowns. He also has 45 receptions for 217 yards and four more touchdowns through the air.

The Dolphins are suddenly ailing at running back after they placed Patrick Laird on injured reserve on Wednesday . Recently acquired Phillip Lindsay is also coming back from an ankle injury that cost him Miami’s last game, a 20-9 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Dolphins also have Salvon Ahmed on the active roster, along with veteran Duke Johnson, the Miami Hurricanes’ all-time leading rusher, and rookie Gerrid Doaks available to be activated off the practice squad. Malcolm Brown could also potentially return from injured reserve.

Comments / 0

Related
The Phinsider

Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19

The Miami Dolphins’ bye week has not been without news. On Friday, the team announced they were moving running back Myles Gaskin to the reserve/COVID-19 list, with reports he had tested positive for the coronavirus. On Saturday, it appears Gaskin will have some company on the reserve list. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, running back Salvon Ahmed has also tested positive for the virus. Miami has not yet announced moving him to the reserve list.
NFL
Boston Herald

Dolphins had second tailback placed on COVID-19 reserve list

When the Miami Dolphins return from this week’s bye to begin preparation for next Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets it is possible that the team’s troublesome rushing attack could be facing a tailback shortage. Myles Gaskin, the Dolphins’ leading rusher, was placed on the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Gaskin Sidelined with COVID-19 During Dolphins' Bye Week

Not much can keep Myles Gaskin out of the Miami Dolphins lineup. The NFL franchise is hoping pandemic proves no different for the durable and dependable running back who tested positive during the team's bye week and has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The former University of Washington ball-carrier,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Shaheen
Miami Herald

Dolphins’ top three running backs, standout rookie placed on COVID list

As the Dolphins returned from their bye week Monday and started preparations for Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets, they were hit with COVID-19 issues that place the availability of multiple key players in doubt. Running back Phillip Lindsay and rookie safety Jevon Holland were placed on...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Admission

Here’s a warning to the rest of the National Football League: don’t do anything to fire up Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, the Raiders gathered at midfield prior to kickoff against the Chiefs. Las Vegas’ entire team stood on the Arrowhead Stadium midfield logo.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jets#American Football#The New York Giants#Nfl Network#The New England Patriots#The Miami Hurricanes#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
bleachernation.com

There’s Even More Urban Meyer Drama Now

Urban Meyer’s first year coaching in the NFL has been chaotic and problematic. It’s been a laundry list of errors, missteps, trip-ups, self-inflicted drama, and an ultimate fumbling of the bag since joining the Jaguars. And it is only getting worse from here:. Every once in a while,...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Jaguars’ Plan For Urban Meyer Revealed

It doesn’t sound like Urban Meyer will be going anywhere. On Saturday, NFL.com published a pretty damning look at Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville so far. The Jaguars’ first-year head coach has apparently struggled both on and off the field. Tension is reportedly boiling over in Jacksonville, where...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Vikings Claimed Veteran Running Back On Monday

Despite putting on a monster performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is still battling a fairly serious shoulder injury. So the Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements in case there are any setbacks. On Monday, the Vikings announced that they claimed veteran...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor’s Surprising Admission

Lawrence Taylor is one of the greatest football players of all-time, but the New York Giants legend doesn’t appear to have much interest in the game’s current product. In an interview, Taylor admitted that he basically pays no attention to the New York Giants. He didn’t even know who the team’s quarterback is.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy