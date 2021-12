The Detroit Lions came out of the half trailing by one score, getting the ball with a chance to make it a game against the Denver Broncos in Week 14. Detroit fell into an early 14-0 hole, then recovered and went into the break trailing 17-10. It was an impressive turnaround from a roster featuring seven players on the COVID list, missing its top two running backs and best pass-catcher. D’Andre Swift (shoulder) missed his second straight start, while Jamaal Williams landing on the COVID list pushed converted safety Godwin Igwebuike and Craig Reynolds, fresh off the practice squad, into significant action.

