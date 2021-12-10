Readin', Writin', and Reason with Dom Giordano | Episode 40

Dom Giordano, WPHT host and former teacher, has dedicated much of his daily show toward parents who are taking it into their own hands to push back against school boards that have a negative impact on their children. This has culminated in a weekly podcast on education, Readin', Writin', and Reason, which has allowed wonderful relationships to develop between Giordano, educators, and parents throughout the country who are speaking out against overbearing school boards.

This week, Dom is first joined by Beth Ann Rosica, executive director of Back to School PA, Clarice Schillinger’s group, rejoins Readin’ Writin’ and Reason for some concerning news out of Montgomery County. Rosica announces that it has come to the group’s attention that Montgomery County is teetering on the decision to close in-person education and instead revert to virtual learning due to positive cases in schools. Beth tells Giordano about how the group uncovered this consideration, and explains whether this is a county-wide issue or just one particular school district. Then, Rosica tells what parents could do in an effort to prevent schools from closing up again, calling on parents to contact commissioners and administrators to make it clear that this option should not be considered. For more information on Back to School PA, head to BackToSchoolPA.com

Then, Tony Kinnett returns to Readin’ Writin’ and Reason. Mr. Kinnett, Executive Director of Chalkboard Review, is a science curriculum consultant in the Indianapolis Public School system who received a suspension after calling attention to the seeping of Critical Race Theory into Indianapolis public curriculum. Kinnett explains the situation that got him into hot water with his bosses, explaining the radical political stances of administrators openly propagated by the school district. Then, Kinnett updates the audience as to whether he expects to get his job back, and tells the legal course he plans to pursue if he is not reinstated.

Finally, to round things out, Fox News medical expert Dr. Nicole Saphier joins Readin’, Writin’, and Reason. First, Dom asks her about her successful book, Panic Attack: Playing Politics with Science in the Fight Against COVID-19 , bringing in current events, asking the Doctor how she would deal with Omicron if she were in Dr. Fauci’s role. Dr. Saphier tells of her strategy, stressing the importance in transparency and science when announcing and determining solutions for public safety. Then, Giordano and Dr. Saphier get into a conversation discussing whether children should get the vaccination, to which Dr. Saphier offers both the pros and cons of vaccinating children.